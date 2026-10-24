Changed Job Many Times? How To Check If Your PF Balance Was Transferred

Changing jobs over the years is a part of work life. From growth prospects or salary hikes, the reasons can be many for the change. But, do you know what happens to your previous PF balance?

Most employees believe that their Provident Fund gets transferred to the new employer automatically. That's not always the case. Here is what you need to do.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Also Read: Rs 25,000 Monthly SIP vs Rs 5 Lakh Lump Sum: What Could Build More Wealth?

Log in to the EPFO Member Portal

Go to the EPFO website and log in to the member portal using your UAN number and password. In case you forgot your password, use the password recovery option available on the website.

Check Your Passbook

After logging in, review your PF passbook. You can also visit the official EPFO passbook website to check your passbook.

Check the entries for your previous and current employers. See if there are any transfer entries indicating the transfer of funds from your old PF account.

Check Your Service History

Your service history from the EPFO will help you know all the employment information associated with your UAN. See if your previous employers and the joining and leaving dates have been entered correctly.

It should be noted that just because you are able to view your previous employers under your UAN doesn't mean that your PF has been transferred yet.

What If Your Old PF Money Is Missing?

No need to worry if you do not find the transfer details. Verify your transfer claim status via the EPFO member portal. If you need to do so, file a transfer claim through the relevant process available online. If the issue persists, file a grievance at the EPFO grievance portal.

Also Read: Rs 50 Lakh Home Loan: How Much Interest Could You Save With One Extra EMI A Year?

Conclusion

If you have changed jobs multiple times, take a few minutes to check your PF accounts. Your hard-earned savings deserve attention. Confirming that your old PF balance has reached your current account can help you avoid confusion when you eventually need the money.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.