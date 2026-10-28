Maruti Victoris Aurum Edition Accessories Kit: What Buyers Get For The Extra Money

On the model's first anniversary in the Indian market, Maruti Suzuki has introduced the Aurum Edition accessory package for the Victoris midsize SUV. Priced at Rs 22,990, the luxurious kit adds cosmetic enhancements and practical accessories to the SUV without making any changes to its mechanical components or performance.

The Aurum Edition is an additional accessory package that buyers can purchase from a dealer, rather than a new car model. It is available exclusively for the Victoris strong-hybrid versions, although buyers should confirm compatibility with their preferred variant through an authorised Maruti Suzuki dealership.

Exterior Enhancements

The Aurum kit enhances the rear and side skid plates and introduces several styling upgrades, including copper-coloured inserts at the front, along with wheel arch garnishes. These additions are complemented by chrome elements on the front grille, bumpers, fenders and side body mouldings, as well as dark chrome door visors.

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The refinements are intended to give the SUV a more distinctive appearance without altering its overall design or underlying structure. The package focuses on cosmetic improvements rather than introducing new exterior hardware or performance-related features.

Interior Accessories and Protection

Inside, the package includes 3D floor mats, a boot mat and a sill guard to protect the cabin and luggage space.

The accessories are intended to help protect the vehicle's flooring and loading area from dirt, moisture and everyday wear, particularly during the festive travel season.

No Mechanical Changes

Apart from the additional styling elements, there are no mechanical or performance upgrades in the Aurum Edition. The Victoris strong hybrid continues with its existing 1.5-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine paired with an electric motor and an e-CVT automatic transmission.

Maruti Suzuki states that the strong-hybrid model delivers a mileage of 28.65 km/l. The accessory pack does not change the engine, gearbox, performance or mileage.

Car Pricing and Sales Performance

The Victoris strong-hybrid range is priced between Rs 16.43 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Buyers should confirm the final on-road cost and accessory compatibility with an authorised dealer before purchasing.

The package is restricted to eligible strong-hybrid versions and is not intended for standard petrol mild-hybrid, CNG or ALLGRIP all-wheel-drive variants. The Victoris recorded sales of 1,47,602 units between September 2025 and September 2026, according to figures cited in the Business Today report.

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The anniversary package adds a personalisation option for buyers seeking additional styling and protective accessories without opting for mechanical upgrades.

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