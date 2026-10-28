Tata Being 'Criminally Destroyed', Says Rahul Gandhi, Questions Business Leaders' 'Silence'

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the Tata Group is being “criminally destroyed”, while criticising the government and questioning the business leaders for "staying silent".

“Tata is being criminally destroyed, and no business leader dares say a word. How long will you stay silent? Until they own you?” Gandhi said in a post on X at 9:25 am.

“Indian business is not Modi and Shah's plaything. You lack courage. We don't. We will ensure justice for these crimes,” he added.

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The Boardroom Dispute

Gandhi's comments come two days after Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata formally challenged the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman of Tata Sons.

In an eight-page letter dated October 26 and seen by NDTV Profit, Noel Tata called the September 17 board resolution “void”. The resolution gives Chandrasekaran a fresh five-year term. His current term ends in February 2027.

The letter, addressed to Tata Sons Company Secretary Suprakash Mukhopadhyay and copied to the board, raises four main objections. First, Noel Tata says the reappointment was not listed on either the original or the revised agenda for the meeting. Instead, it was taken up under a briefing item from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, whose papers he says had not been circulated to directors.

He also says no selection committee was constituted under Article 118 of the company's Articles of Association, even though a request to form one was made on August 13.

On the voting, Noel Tata argues that the resolution did not receive the affirmative vote required from directors nominated under Article 104B. He has also questioned why the resolution was certified and filed with the Registrar of Companies before the board minutes were finalised.

The letter further flags reported commercial dealings between TVS Motor Co. and Hanno One Warehousing, a company whose directors include Chandrasekaran's wife and son. Noel Tata argues that Venu Srinivasan, chairman emeritus of TVS Motor, should have disclosed these dealings and recused himself. Srinivasan sits on both the Tata Sons board and the NRC, and voted in favour of the reappointment.

ALSO READ: Noel Tata Writes To Tata Sons Challenging Chandra's Reappointment, Seeks Disclosure Of Venu Srinivasan's TVS Links

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