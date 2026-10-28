'Tu Hai Meri Kiran': Sonakshi Sinha On Romancing Zaheer Iqbal In Film; 'It's More Comfortable'

Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have opened up about their film Tu Hai Meri Kiran, their first professional collaboration since getting married.

In a conversation with Sania Mirza on Serving It Up With Sania, the couple discussed their decision to choose a concept-driven story instead of a conventional romantic comedy.

Why They Choose 'Tu Hai Meri Kiran'?

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal said they wanted to give audiences something different with Tu Hai Meri Kiran. The couple felt that since viewers are already familiar with their playful bond and the fun they share off screen, bringing the same dynamic to the big screen would not offer anything new.

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Explaining their decision, Sonakshi said, “We just wanted to give them something very, very different because people see how we are, they see our fun and they see us having fun. Just to give them that again on the big screen makes no sense.”

She added that they were drawn to a script with strong roles for both of them, describing it as “a very interesting, very intriguing story, a very concept-driven film.” The couple believed that choosing such a project would give audiences something they would least expect from them, rather than a predictable romantic comedy.

Sonakshi also expressed her desire to showcase her acting abilities through the film, adding that she wanted to show audiences that she could act beyond the image they had of her.

How Marriage Has Changed Their On-Screen Chemistry?

Working together has made certain aspects of acting more comfortable for the couple, particularly romantic scenes. Sonakshi admitted that performing romantic sequences on screen can be challenging for her, but sharing those moments with her husband makes the experience easier and more enjoyable.

Having someone she trusts by her side helps her feel more relaxed in front of the camera. However, the actress was quick to clarify that their personal relationship does not interfere with their professional responsibilities.

According to the couple, once they are on set, work takes priority. They maintain a professional approach during filming rather than allowing their marriage to become a distraction.

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Zaheer Iqbal On Working With Sonakshi Sinha

Zaheer spoke warmly about Sonakshi's experience as an actor, acknowledging that she has worked in the industry far longer than he has. When Sonakshi playfully objected to being described as a senior actor, Zaheer explained that he meant she had a more extensive body of work and greater experience.

He added that working alongside an experienced performer gives him an opportunity to learn. Zaheer also admitted that working with senior actors can make him nervous, as he wants to make a good impression. That feeling, however, is much less pronounced when he is working with Sonakshi.

The actor joked that if he ever felt unsure about his lines, he could always practise with her at home before filming.

Sonakshi noted that he occasionally asks her to rehearse lines with him, which she sees as a positive sign of their working relationship.

Both actors stressed that they avoid pranks and unnecessary joking on set. Zaheer said he never takes his wife for granted at work, maintaining the respect she has earned through her career.

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About The Film

Released on October 23, 2026, Tu Hai Meri Kiran is a romantic thriller starring Sonakshi Sinha as Kiran Mittal Malhotra, a bestselling author, and Zaheer Iqbal as Samar. Ankit Gupta plays Kiran's husband, Riyan Malhotra, while the supporting cast includes Sherlin Seth, Zarina Wahab, Priyanka Agrawal and Purnendu Bhattacharya.

The story follows Kiran as she discovers an old phone after moving into her new home in 2026. The device connects her to Samar in 2016, leading to an unusual bond that takes a dangerous turn as his fascination becomes an obsession, blurring the lines between fate, reality and the past.

Watch The Interview Here:

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