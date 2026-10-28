Ramayana Director Nitesh Tiwari Dismisses AI Dubbing Claims, Says Real Artists Recorded All Voices

Director Nitesh Tiwari has clarified that AI is used only to match the characters' lip movements with their dialogues in different languages in Ramayana. He said that all the voices in the film were dubbed by real artists and that AI was not used for voice dubbing.

"As far as AI is concerned, it's only being used to lip sync, so that we can present the film to the world in their language. All the voices are dubbed by the artists," Tiwari said at the Los Angeles premiere of Ramayana on October 27

"AI has only been used to get the lip movement right, so that the audience can enjoy it in their native language. No AI has been used in dubbing, voice is dubbed by real artists only, AI is being used to lip sync," he added.

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Yash, who plays Ravana in the film and is also a co-producer, spoke about taking the story of Ramayana to audiences around the world.

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"Telling our story, which is not just a story; this story, in our country, we don't just tell it," he said. Yash further said that people have remembered the epic and passed it on from one generation to the next for thousands of years.

"We remember it and pass it down for generations to come. This story has travelled for thousands of years, and I think we are proud to present this story to the world," he said.

He also hoped that it would give a message to the world about India as a culture, heritage, and what it offers to the world. "Let's celebrate Ramayana," Yash added.

The film's premiere was held at the David Geffen Theatre at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Several Hollywood personalities, international filmmakers and members of the media attended the event. Guests were asked to wear traditional Indian clothes. Producer Namit Malhotra and actors Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi also attended the event.

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Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part film based on the Indian epic. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi plays Sita and Yash plays Ravana. Sunny Deol will be seen as Hanuman, while Ravi Dubey plays Lakshman.

The film is produced by Namit Malhotra and features music by Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. The first part is scheduled to be released in theatres on November 5.





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