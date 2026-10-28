Yash Channels His Inner Ravana With Gold Brooch At Ramayana LA Premiere

Actor Yash made a striking style statement at the Los Angeles premiere of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend. He gave fans a glimpse of his on-screen character courtesy of his brooch. The KGF star, who plays Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming mythological epic, made heads turn in a gold brooch featuring the ten-headed king of Lanka.

While the actor opted for a statement all-black ensemble, the intricate brooch stole all the limelight.

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Yash attended the film's grand premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on October 27. The actor complemented his black outfit with black sunglasses and an ornate gold brooch featuring Ravana's ten heads.

Yash, in a way, paid tribute to the character he portrays in the film. The ten-headed Ravana motif added a symbolic element to his red carpet appearance.

The actor was accompanied by his wife, Radhika Pandit, who looked elegant in a green-and-gold silk saree. Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Rama, and Sai Pallavi, who portrays Sita, also attended the LA premiere.

Pictures and videos from the event have drawn attention to the cast's red-carpet appearances, with Yash's Ravana-inspired accessory emerging as a particularly distinctive detail.

When Will Ramayana Release In Theatres?

Produced by Namit Malhotra and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, coinciding with the Diwali festive period. The second part is expected to arrive in cinemas on Diwali 2027.

ALSO READ: 'Ramayana' Makes Global Debut At LA's Academy Museum Ahead Of Theatrical Release

With the film's international premiere generating buzz, Yash's Ravana-inspired look has offered audiences another glimpse into the visual world of the highly anticipated mythological epic.

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