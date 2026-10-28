Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Explosive Show: Ramesh Explains 'Chocolate’ Remark

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made an immediate impact after returning to his familiar opening slot in the third T20I against New Zealand, smashing 45 off just 19 balls on Tuesday.

The 15-year-old had batted at No. 3 in the previous match, scoring just four runs off eight deliveries. Former India batter Sadagopan Ramesh believes the team management did the youngster a favour by restoring him to the top of the order, describing the opportunity as a “chocolate”.

"Sooryavanshi got a chocolate from the team management when they sent him to open. He batted with the freedom of a small boy on a Friday evening who is free in the mind, knowing the next two days are off," he said in a video.

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Sooryavanshi struck four sixes and four fours at a strike rate of 236.84, helping India get off to a flying start in their chase of 199. The teenager shared an explosive opening partnership with Abhishek Sharma, who scored a blistering 113 off just 38 balls, as India chased down the target in 13.2 overs to win by six wickets.

The victory also gave India an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match T20I series, with two matches remaining.

Ramesh, who represented India in 19 Tests and 24 ODIs, felt that allowing Sooryavanshi to open the innings helped him bat with greater freedom.

The former India batter also explained why the opening position suits the teenager better, given his ability to attack bowlers during the powerplay. With fewer fielders allowed outside the inner circle, Sooryavanshi can take advantage of the field restrictions and play his natural attacking game.

Sadagopan Ramesh Praises Abhishek Sharma

Ramesh was equally impressed with Abhishek Sharma, whose explosive innings set the tone for India's successful chase in Wellington.

Abhishek smashed nine fours and 11 sixes, scoring at a strike rate of 297.36. His 113-run knock, combined with Sooryavanshi's quickfire 45, helped India reach 199/4 in just 13.2 overs.

Ramesh praised Abhishek's aggressive approach, saying that opposition bowlers were beginning to fear the Indian opener.

He also highlighted the remarkable scoring rate of the opening pair, who added 133 runs for the first wicket in just 7.1 overs.

Ramesh further used a Diwali reference to describe the power-hitting on display, saying, “Despite there still being time for Diwali, the Indian batters, especially Abhishek, kept bursting Rs 1,000 and Rs 10,000 crackers with the bat.”

"Abhishek Sharma is batting like someone whom bowlers fear just by hearing his name. He batted like a demon today. Almost all the records for the fastest opening partnerships were broken. Scoring 133 runs in seven overs equates to a run rate of 19, which is just astonishing. Despite there still being time for Diwali, the Indian batters, especially Abhishek, kept bursting Rs 1,000 and Rs 10,000 crackers with the bat," he added.

Shreyas Iyer Calls Batting Display ‘Absolutely Stunning'

India T20I captain Shreyas Iyer also praised Abhishek and Sooryavanshi's performances after the emphatic win over New Zealand.

"Absolutely stunning. It was pleasing to the eyes the way they played their strokes. Also, when Sanju and I went out to bat, the ball was seaming, and I was like, how did they manage this? It was simply mind-boggling," Iyer said during the post-match presentation.

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India's openers put New Zealand under pressure from the start, adding 118 runs without losing a wicket in the powerplay. Sooryavanshi was dismissed for 45 in the 7.1st over, ending the 133-run opening stand, but Abhishek continued his assault before falling for 113.

India eventually reached the target with 40 balls to spare, completing a six-wicket win and securing the series with two games still to play.

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