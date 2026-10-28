Did Nitesh Tiwari Use AI for Dubbing in Ramayana? He Answers

Director Nitesh Tiwari has responded to online discussions about the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in Ramayana: Rise of a Legend. Speaking at the film's world premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday, he clarified that AI is used only for lip-syncing, while real artists dub the voices.

Nitesh Tiwari On AI's Role In Ramayana

During an interaction with the media, Tiwari explained that the technology helps make the characters' mouth movements match the dialogue, allowing viewers to watch the epic in their preferred language.

“As far as AI is concerned, it's only being used to lip sync, so that we can present the film to the world in their language. All the voices are dubbed by the artists,” he said.

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The director further stressed that AI has not been used to create the voices heard in the film. Instead, voice artists recorded the dialogues, while the technology was used to improve lip synchronisation.

“AI has only been used to get the lip movement right, so that the audience can enjoy it in their native language. No AI has been used in dubbing, voice is dubbed by real artists only, AI is being used to Lip Sync,” he added.

Ramayana's Los Angeles Premiere

The invite-only 3D screening was held at David Geffen Theatre at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, with Hollywood stars, filmmakers, international media and film industry representatives expected to attend.

The premiere was attended by producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari and his wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, along with lead actors Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi. Clips from the event have since surfaced online, drawing reactions from social media users.

Producer Namit Malhotra described the premiere as an important moment for Indian cinema. Speaking to PTI, he said the event was designed to introduce the film to a mainstream Western audience, rather than primarily to Indians living in the United States.

“You have a mainstream Western audience that's coming in to see it. It's not like we've come to America to show the film to Indian people because we would rather do that in India,” he said.

Malhotra also pointed to the Ramayana hoardings across Los Angeles, saying the film's visibility in the US could help build international interest and give Indian cinema greater recognition.

ALSO READ: 'Ramayana' Makes Global Debut At LA's Academy Museum Ahead Of Theatrical Release

Ramayana Cast And Advance Booking

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The two-part saga reportedly has a combined budget of around Rs 4,000 crore.

The film has also drawn attention for its advance ticket sales ahead of its release. overseas advance bookings had reached around $2.58 million across five countries, with North America contributing $1.91 million.

In India, Day 1 advance bookings stood at Rs 14.07 crore gross, while the net figure was Rs 11.35 crore, excluding blocked seats.

The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026.

ALSO READ: Ramayana Early Reviews: Yash Impresses As Ravana, Ranbir Kapoor And Sai Pallavi Earn Praise; Does The Epic Live Up To The Hype?

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