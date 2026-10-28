Jeep Compass Sport Automatic At Rs 21.99 Lakh: Price And Features Compared

Jeep India has launched the Compass Sport 9AT, making it the most affordable automatic variant of the SUV in the Indian market. With this launch, the company has introduced a nine-speed automatic transmission in the entry-level Sport trim, expanding access to automatic driving without requiring buyers to opt for a higher-spec variant.

Powerful Engine, Performance And Transmission

The new Jeep Compass Sport 9AT has a 2.0-litre MultiJet II turbo-diesel engine that produces 170 hp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a nine-speed automatic torque converter gearbox, with power delivered to the front wheels through a front-wheel-drive (FWD) configuration.

Customer deliveries are expected to commence in the second week of November 2026.

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New Safety, Comfort And Infotainment Features

In terms of equipment, the new automatic variant offers several convenience, safety and connectivity features. These include six airbags, cruise control, an Auto Hold function and an 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system.

The SUV also features wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, steering-mounted controls and electrically adjustable outside rear-view mirrors.

Advanced Exterior Design And Suspension Technology

Other equipment includes LED headlamps with daytime running lights and 17-inch alloy wheels. Jeep has also retained its suspension and handling technologies, including Frequency Selective Damping (FSD) suspension and the Dynamic Steering Torque (DST) system, aimed at improving ride comfort and steering response, reported NDTV.

Buyers can further personalise the SUV with an optional accessory package priced at Rs 29,900. The package includes ambient lighting, a dashcam with predictive safety features, exterior Swoosh decals, all-weather floor mats and mud flaps.

What Makes The Compass Sport 9AT Significant?

The launch is significant for Jeep India as it brings automatic transmission to the entry-level Compass range at a lower price point. Previously, customers looking for an automatic version had to consider higher variants, increasing the initial purchase cost.

The Sport 9AT is intended to make the Compass more accessible to buyers who are seeking the convenience of an automatic gearbox while opting for the diesel engine's performance.

Jeep Compass Range And Market Positioning

The Jeep Compass lineup offers both manual and automatic transmission options, with its accessible automatic variant starting at Rs 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while featuring front-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive configurations depending on the trim.

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The introduction of the Sport 9AT is expected to broaden the SUV's appeal among urban buyers in India who prefer automatic driving in everyday traffic.

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