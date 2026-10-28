Jennifer Winget Breaks Silence On Rift Rumours With Parineeti Chopra, 'We Are A Team'

Parineeti Chopra, along with the team of Shaque: Trust No One, celebrated the success of their web series recently. The actor was spotted attending the party in Mumbai. A viral clip from the success party showed Parineeti allegedly ignoring co-star Jennifer Winget during the cake-cutting ceremony.

Following massive online criticism, Jennifer has addressed the matter and asked social media users to stop spreading negativity. On her Instagram account, the actor penned a note, revealing what exactly happened at the party. “Let's be kinder to each other and stop spreading negativity and make this into something it isn't,” she wrote.

Jennifer continued, “I simply backed out because there was not enough space there. Pari has always been kind and loving towards me, and we have nothing but love for each other. We are a team, and there's enough room for all of us to shine without pulling each other down.”

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Photo Credit: Instagram

Parineeti Chopra Responds

Following Jennifer's clarification, Parineeti Chopra also shared a note. Praising Jennifer's acting skills, Parineeti revealed Jennifer will always be her favourite. “Jenny and I have spent the last two days watching some rather ‘creative' videos by self-proclaimed journalists. And guess what? "The joke's on you, because we have been laughing hysterically," Parineeti wrote.

Calling out the critics, she continued, “Your wild interpretations only make you look foolish. Jenny is, and will ALWAYS be, my favourite girl! She was my favourite in Shaque, and what a brilliant actor she is! To those manufacturing controversies for a few minutes of fame — perhaps try doing something meaningful with your lives? But thanks for the entertainment. We needed a good laugh!”

Photo Credit: Instagram

About Shaque: Trust No one

Helmed by Rensil D'Silva, the mystery thriller series features Parineeti Chopra, Jennifer Winget, Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Sumeet Vyas, Harleen Sethi and Dhruv Choudhry in prominent roles. The series is currently streaming on Netflix.

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