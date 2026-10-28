Is Gold Loan Better Than Personal Loan For Emergency Cash: How They Compare

With rising living costs, an unexpected medical bill or urgent expense can leave a household short of cash. When savings are not enough, a gold loan or personal loan can help cover the gap, but the two come with different borrowing costs, repayment terms and risks. Comparing interest rates, processing fees and repayment capacity can help borrowers decide which option best suits their financial needs.

How Gold Loans and Personal Loans Work

A gold loan allows you to borrow money by pledging eligible gold jewellery as collateral. Typically, the lender assesses its value and offers a loan accordingly. Usually the loan to value ratio is higher in this case, and can fetch you up to 75% to 90% of the pledged gold.

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A personal loan is unsecured, which means that no collateral is required. Its approval generally depends on your income, credit score, and repayment history. But you must understand that personal loans usually come with higher interest rates between 10% 20%.

Two-Year Loan Tenure

Suppose you need Rs 1,00,000 for an emergency and choose between a gold loan and a personal loan. Assume gold loan at 10% annual interest and personal loan at 13%.

Gold loan:

Loan amount: Rs 1,00,000

Interest rate: 10% per year

Loan period: 2 years (24 months)

Monthly EMI: Approximately Rs 4,614

Total amount repaid: Rs 4,614 × 24 = Rs 1,10,736 (approx.)

Total interest paid: Rs 1,10,736 − Rs 1,00,000 = Rs 10,736 (approx.)

Personal loan:

Amount: Rs 1 lakh

Interest: 13%

Monthly EMI: approximately Rs 4,754

Total repayment: approximately Rs 1,14,096

Total interest: Rs 14,096

Here, you cannot compare personal loan with gold's potential appreciation over time because your gold will appreciate regardless of which loan you take. As a result, the main comparison should be focused on interest charges and collateral risks.

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A gold loan puts your pledged gold at risk if you fail to repay. A personal loan can come with higher rates but avoids the risk of pledging your gold. While evaluating both offers, you must compare if the gold loan offers you higher savings than a personal loan. It may suit you particularly if you do not have a stable income source or your credit score is lower, which can trigger higher rates by lenders.

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