Aegis Logistics Q2 Profits Soar, Shares Sink 9%; What's Spooking Investors?

Aegis Logistics shares were under pressure on Tuesday, with the scrip dropping as much as 8.95% to hit an intraday low of Rs 1,175.35 per share.

At 9:28 am, Aegis Logistics shares were trading 7.01% lower at 1198 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.18% lower at 73,474 levels.

The fall in Aegis Logistics shares came despite a healthy September quarter (Q2FY27) results.

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The company reported a 45.1% YoY jump in its net profit at Rs 261 crore in the Q2FY27, as against Rs 180 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue from operations, also known as topline, however, dropped 3.5% annually to Rs 2,213 crore in the September quarter of FY27, from Rs 2,294 crore in the September quarter of FY26.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 49.4% YoY to Rs 434 crore in the quarter under review, as against Rs 291 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

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Subsequently, EBITDA margin expanded 690 basis points (bps) to 19.6% in Q2 FY27, from 12.7% in Q2 FY26.

Aegis Logistics To Acquire Majority Stake In This Dubai Company

Earlier this month, Aegis Logistics announced that its arm would acquire an 89.8% stake in Dubai-based integrated liquid logistics company Tristar Holdings for a cash consideration of $809 million (approximately Rs 7,710 crore) from Agility Tristar Holdings and others.

The acquisition is expected to expand Aegis Logistics' presence in international energy logistics markets and provide an immediate addition to its overall profitability.

Tristar operates across more than 30 countries, with businesses spanning maritime logistics, fuel tank storage, road transport, aviation fuelling and fuel distribution.

The transaction values Tristar at 0.63 times its FY25 sales on an equity value basis and 3.5 times its enterprise value to EBITDA, and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of FY27.

Aegis Logistics is an India-based logistics company specialising in the sourcing, storage and distribution of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and liquid fuels.

The company operates across the gas and liquid logistics segments, with infrastructure spanning terminals, storage facilities and distribution networks.

Aegis Logistics Share Price History

Aegis Logistics shares have declined 10.7% over the past five trading sessions and 9% over the past month.

However, the stock has delivered strong returns over longer periods, rising 64.5% in the past six months and 47% over the past year.

The stock has gained 66% year-to-date and surged 459% over the past five years.

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