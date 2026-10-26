Bank of Maharashtra Q2 Results: Net Profit Jumps Neary 42% to Rs 2,310 Crore, NII Rises 22%

Bank of Maharashtra reported a 41.5% year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 2,310 crore for the September quarter of FY27, supported by strong growth in interest income, higher operating profit and improved asset quality.

The public sector lender's net profit stood at Rs 1,633 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest paid, rose 21.8% to Rs 3,954 crore from Rs 3,248 crore, reflecting continued growth in the bank's core lending business.

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Operating profit climbed 30.9% year-on-year to Rs 3,369 crore, compared with Rs 2,574 crore in Q2 FY26.

Provisions declined 13.5% to Rs 654 crore from Rs 756 crore a year earlier. They were also down 22.1% from Rs 840 crore in the preceding quarter, providing further support to the bank's bottom line.

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Business Growth and Asset Quality Improve

The bank's total global business expanded 25.16% year-on-year to Rs 7.06 lakh crore as of September 30, 2026. Total global deposits rose 21.5% to Rs 3.76 lakh crore, while gross global advances increased 29.61% to Rs 3.29 lakh crore.

Asset quality also improved during the quarter. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 1.25% from 1.45% in the preceding quarter. Net NPAs eased to 0.12% from 0.13%.

The bank's return on assets (ROA) improved to 2.02%, while return on equity (ROE) reached 26.98%.

The results point to broad-based growth across lending, deposits and profitability, alongside lower provisions and improving asset quality.

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In today's trading session, Bank of Maharashtra shares gained 1.06% to close at Rs 76.12, up Rs 0.80 from the previous close of Rs 75.32. The stock traded between an intraday low of Rs 72.77 and a high of Rs 76.12.

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