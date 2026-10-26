Mankind Pharma Q2 Results: Net Profit Jumps 39% To Rs 711 Crore, Margin Expands

Mankind Pharma reported a 39.1% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 711 crore for the September quarter, compared with Rs 512 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue rose 17.3% to Rs 4,338 crore from Rs 3,697 crore, while operating profitability improved, with EBITDA margins expanding by 210 basis points.

The pharmaceutical company's EBITDA increased 27.1% year-on-year to Rs 1,171 crore in Q2, against Rs 921 crore a year earlier. EBITDA margin rose to 27% from 24.9%, indicating that operating profit grew faster than revenue during the quarter.

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Following the results, Mankind Pharma shares climbed 4.49% to Rs 2,312 on Monday. The stock gained Rs 99.40 from its previous close of Rs 2,212.60 and touched an intraday high of Rs 2,333.90. It recorded an intraday low of Rs 2,215.

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The positive share-price reaction came as the company delivered growth across key financial metrics, with net profit rising faster than revenue and margins improving year-on-year.

Mankind Pharma shares remain down 4.33% over the past year, declining from Rs 2,416.70 on October 27, 2025, to Rs 2,312 on October 26, 2026.

The stock's 52-week high stands at Rs 2,642, while its 52-week low is Rs 1,909.70.

The September-quarter performance highlights stronger earnings growth and improved operating margins, while the share-price rally reflects a positive market response to the results.

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