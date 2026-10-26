Supreme Industries Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 59% To Rs 262 Crore

Supreme Industries Ltd. reported a 59.3% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 262 crore in the September quarter, compared with Rs 165 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations rose 40.4% to Rs 3,361 crore from Rs 2,394 crore a year earlier.

Ebitda increased 44.9% to Rs 431 crore from Rs 297 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, while Ebitda margin expanded to 12.8% from 12.4% as well.

Supreme Industries' Segment Performance

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The company's plastics piping products segment recorded revenue of Rs 2,274 crore in the September quarter, compared with Rs 1,609 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from industrial products rose to Rs 420 crore from Rs 283 crore, while packaging products revenue increased to Rs 481 crore from Rs 394 crore.

Consumer products revenue stood at Rs 105 crore, compared with Rs 103 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from other segments increased to Rs 81 crore from Rs 12 crore.

The plastics piping products segment reported a profit of Rs 241 crore, compared with Rs 127 crore a year earlier. Industrial products segment profit rose to Rs 25 crore from Rs 12 crore; however, packaging products segment profit came down marginally to Rs 46 crore from Rs 48 crore in the year-ago period.

Supreme Industries Declares Rs 12 Interim Dividend

The company's board declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share for the financial year 2027. The record date for determining shareholder eligibility has been fixed as Friday, Oct. 30, 2026.

The company also intimated that a conference call for the analysts and investors to discuss the earnings will be held today, Oct. 26, at 4 p.m.

Share Price Performance

Even though the company reported a strong set of earnings, the stock price has declined sharply post the result announcement.

At around 1:31 p.m., the stock is trading at Rs 3,282.1 apiece on the NSE, down around 3% from its previous close at Rs 3,390.

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