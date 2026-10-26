Cipla Q2 Preview: Net Profit Seen Falling 29% As US Business Faces Headwinds

Cipla Ltd. is expected to report a subdued September-quarter performance, with pressure on its US business likely to offset healthy growth in the domestic market. Analysts estimate the pharmaceutical company's consolidated revenue to rise just 0.6% year on year, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) and net profit could decline sharply.

Cipla's revenue is estimated at Rs 7,642 crore for quarter ended September, compared with Rs 7,589 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Ebitda is expected to fall 27.4% to Rs 1,374 crore from Rs 1,895 crore, while net profit may decline 29% to Rs 957 crore from Rs 1,351 crore.

The Ebitda margin is projected to contract to 18% from 25.4% a year earlier, reflecting an adverse product mix and continued pressure on the US business.

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Cipla Q2 Preview (Consolidated YoY)

Revenue may rise 0.6% at Rs 7642 crore versus Rs 7589 crore.

Ebitda may fall 27.4% at Rs 1374 crore versus Rs 1895 crore.

Ebitda margin expected at 18% versus 25.4%.

Net Profit may fall 29% at Rs 957 crore versus Rs 1351 crore.

India Business Expected To Support Growth

Cipla's domestic business is expected to remain a key support, with India revenue projected to grow 13%-14% year on year. Growth is likely to be driven by respiratory, cardiac and anti-diabetes therapies, while the company's chronic portfolio continues to gain market share.

The ramp-up of Yurpeak is also expected to support domestic growth.

Brokerage Macquarie expects strong performance in India to partly offset weakness in the US market. It forecasts modest revenue growth of around 1% year on year for the quarter, as the domestic business faces an offset from lower contributions from key US products.

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HSBC also expects healthy growth in Cipla's India business, even as it describes the overall quarter as likely to be lacklustre.

US Business Faces Pressure From Revlimid, Lanreotide

Cipla's US sales are expected to remain a key drag on its Q2 performance. Revenue from the market is estimated at $170 million-$181 million, implying a year-on-year decline of around 22%-29%. The absence or erosion of contributions from generic Revlimid (gRevlimid) remains a significant headwind. Supply issues affecting lanreotide are also expected to weigh on growth.

However, a sequential improvement in US sales is anticipated as new launches begin to contribute. HSBC estimates US sales of $170 million in Q2, compared with $162 million in Q1.

The scale-up of generic Advair and generic Ventolin inhalers is expected to become more visible in the second half of FY27 and beyond. Investors will also track management's commentary on upcoming US launches, particularly in inhalers and peptide-based products.

Macquarie expects some improvement in US revenue traction to support a modest sequential recovery in margins, even though profitability is likely to remain significantly below year-ago levels.

Emerging Markets And Europe Expected To Remain Stable

Cipla's emerging-market business is expected to remain broadly steady, while Europe is likely to deliver stable growth.

South Africa's performance could be affected by the absence of tender-related business, while reported numbers in Africa may be influenced by a reclassification of marketing activities.

These factors are expected to shape the performance of Cipla's businesses outside India and the US, although the main pressure on the overall quarter is expected to come from its US portfolio.

Margin Recovery In Focus

Cipla's gross margin is expected to remain around 64%, while its Ebitda margin is projected at 18%-18.3%. The adverse product mix and weaker contribution from US products are likely to weigh on profitability.

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The company is expected to work towards a gradual margin recovery through fiscal 2027. Its ability to achieve the full-year Ebitda margin guidance of 18.5%-20% will be a key monitorable.

The pace of recovery will depend on the performance of new US launches, the scale-up of its inhaler portfolio in the second half of fiscal 2027 and the contribution from higher-growth domestic therapies.

What Brokerages Say On Cipla

Macquarie expects Cipla to report modest revenue growth of around 1% year on year, with strong domestic performance offset by the absence of gRevlimid and lanreotide contributions. The brokerage expects Ebitda margins to contract meaningfully year on year, although it sees scope for a modest sequential improvement as US revenue traction improves.

Macquarie raised its sum-of-the-parts target price by 3% to Rs 1,730 following a valuation roll-forward, while lowering its fiscal 2027 earnings per share estimate by 1%.

HSBC also expects a subdued quarter, estimating US sales at $170 million against $162 million in Q1FY27. The brokerage expects the benefits from scaling up generic Advair and generic Ventolin inhalers to become more apparent in the second half of FY27 and beyond.

Management commentary on upcoming US launches, including inhalers and peptides, will be important in assessing the company's growth prospects.

Key Factors To Watch

Investors will focus on management's assessment of the US business recovery, the timing of upcoming product launches and progress in peptide opportunities. The scale-up of the inhaler portfolio during the second half of FY27 will also be important.

While the domestic business is expected to provide a cushion, Cipla's near-term earnings trajectory will largely depend on whether new US launches can offset the erosion of existing products and support a recovery in margins.

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