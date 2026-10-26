Gujarat Declares 4 Districts Drought-Hit Despite 89% Rainfall: Govt Announces Major Relief Package

Four districts in Gujarat have been declared drought-affected following inadequate rainfall, prompting the state government to announce a series of relief measures aimed at supporting farmers, cattle rearers and rural households.

The drought-affected districts are Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Kutch and Jamnagar.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel approved the drought declaration during a high-level review meeting, with the state government invoking the Centre's 2016 guidelines for assessing drought conditions.

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The declaration comes despite Gujarat receiving nearly 89% of its average rainfall, highlighting the impact of uneven precipitation across the state. Low rainfall in the four districts has prompted the government to extend relief to affected communities, including assistance for crop losses and support for cattle rearers.

Patel said the welfare of farmers and cattle rearers remained a priority, adding that the government would provide financial assistance for crop losses and extend the necessary relief to those affected by the prevailing conditions.

Subsidised Fodder, Employment Support

Under the relief measures, cattle rearers in drought-affected talukas will continue to receive fodder at a subsidised rate of Rs 2 per kg, helping them access feed at a reduced cost during the period of distress.

The state government has distributed 1.21 crore kg of fodder so far and has kept an additional three crore kg in reserve to meet further requirements. The available stock is intended to support continued distribution as demand arises in drought-affected areas.

The subsidised fodder programme will continue for two months. The government will assess the situation and take further decisions depending on the requirements of affected communities and the need for continued assistance.

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The fodder support forms part of the broader relief measures announced by the state government to assist cattle rearers facing difficulties amid inadequate rainfall. The availability of fodder at a concessional rate is expected to help meet livestock feed requirements during the relief period.

The government has also announced 150 days of employment for villagers starting in 2026, providing an additional avenue of livelihood support for rural households. The move comes alongside the assistance announced for farmers and cattle rearers in the drought-affected districts.

The implementation of these measures, including the continued distribution of subsidised fodder and the provision of employment, will be important in determining the support available to affected communities as the situation develops.

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