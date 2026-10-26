Sona BLW Precision Q2 Results: Profit Rises 29% To Rs 223 Crore; Revenue Up 35%

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. reported a 29% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 223.4 crore for the September quarter, supported by a 35% rise in revenue as the automotive components maker sustained growth during the period.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,546 crore in the second quarter, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation increased 23% year-on-year to Rs 356.2 crore.

The company's Ebitda margin stood at 23%, reflecting its profitability relative to revenue, even as earnings growth trailed the expansion in sales.

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The changing automotive technology and industries gradual shift towards electrification, which has substantially enhanced demand for components used in electric and hybrid vehicles, has resulted in the upward growth for the Sona BLW. The company supplies precision-engineered automotive systems and components to manufacturers across global markets.

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Its order book stood at Rs 25,100 crore as of the second quarter, providing visibility into potential business over the coming years. The size of the order book remains an important indicator of future revenue opportunities, although the timing of execution will depend on customer schedules, production requirements and prevailing market conditions.

The latest results underline the company's ability to expand revenue while delivering higher earnings. However, the pace of profit growth relative to sales, alongside the movement in margins, will remain key indicators for investors assessing operational efficiency and the sustainability of growth.

Investors will also track order execution, demand trends across automotive markets and the contribution of electric-vehicle-related business to the company's future performance.

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