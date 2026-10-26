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Delhi Records Month's Lowest Minimum Temperature; Air Quality Moderate In City

Delhi recorded its lowest minimum temperature this month at 16.2 degrees Celsius, slightly below the seasonal average, with no rainfall reported across key weather stations.

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Delhi Records Month's Lowest Minimum Temperature; Air Quality Moderate In City
A view of the city skyline amid hazy conditions, in Gurugram
Photo: PTI

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 16.2 degrees Celsius on Monday, which was the lowest so far this month. The minimum temperature was 0.2 degrees below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 16.3 degrees Celsius, while the minimum settled at 16 degrees Celsius at Lodhi Road, 16.6 degrees Celsius at the Ridge and 15.7 degrees Celsius at Ayanagar.

No rainfall was recorded at any of the five weather stations.

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The IMD has forecasted mainly clear skies during the day, with the maximum temperature likely to touch 32 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's AQI stood at 176, placing it in the moderate category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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