'Everyone Can Go F*** Themselves': Vijay Deverakonda's Fiery Message For Trolls Questioning His Marriage To Rashmika

Vijay Deverakonda has responded to the online criticism surrounding his marriage to Rashmika Mandanna, sharing a strong message in support of the actor.

Vijay Deverakonda Defends Rashmika Mandanna

Following their Koffee With Karan Season 9 appearance, Vijay shared a post expressing what Rashmika means to him and addressing the reactions to their relationship.

“My best friend, my wife, my woman. One of the most beautiful parts of my life that I got absolutely right ❤️,” Vijay wrote.

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He also assured those concerned about the couple that they were happy together and said he felt fortunate to have Rashmika in his life.

“For all those concerned, We are both gloriously happy. I am blessed,” he added.

Vijay also made it clear that public opinion would not affect his decision to stand by Rashmika.

“If its me and her against the world - so be it ❤️,” he wrote.

The actor ended the post with a blunt response to those continuing to comment on their personal lives: “Now, with absolutely no intended kindness or respect, everyone else can go f*** themselves. :))”

He signed off using his full name, Deverakonda Vijay Sai.

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Rashmika Mandanna Responds To Marriage Debate

Vijay's statement came after Rashmika shared a detailed Instagram post addressing the backlash following their chat show appearance. She said the discussion had focused heavily on how many times she brought up marriage and how long Vijay took to agree.

Rashmika clarified that their conversations were never about demanding a proposal. She explained that Vijay wanted them to understand each other properly and decide whether they were ready to build a life together.

“It's okay that I knew exactly what I wanted. And it was equally okay that he wanted time to think through the practical things in life and be sure,” she wrote.

She also rejected the idea that being openly devoted to Vijay was something she should feel embarrassed about, saying, “I would do it a thousand times - 100 is nothing. It's really that simple.”

Rashmika Calls Out Unsolicited Relationship Advice

Rashmika further addressed women who had advised her to leave Vijay. She pointed out that those commenting on their relationship were not present during the difficult moments when she relied on him.

“When I snap a bone, you aren't there. He is. When my stomach hurts every month, you aren't there. He is,” she wrote.

She also objected to comments involving her family, arguing that feminism should not be used to attack her personal choices or those close to her. She described such behaviour as “bullying dressed up as feminism”.

Vijay And Rashmika's Relationship Under Scrutiny

The online discussion intensified after Vijay recalled during his conversation with Karan Johar that Rashmika had brought up marriage multiple times before he agreed. His remarks led some viewers to question their relationship dynamic.

Rashmika's statement offered her perspective on that conversation, while Vijay made his support for her clear amid the backlash.

The actors have previously shared the screen in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. They recently reunited for Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, which released in theatres on October 16, 2026.

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