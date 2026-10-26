Ather Energy Jumps 15% After First-Ever Quarterly Profit; Revenue Surges 63%

Ather Energy shares jumped 15% to Rs 1,587 on Monday, hitting the upper circuit after the electric two-wheeler maker announced its Q2 FY27 results at 2:33 PM. The stock gained Rs 207 from its previous close of Rs 1,380, with the sharp rally taking the shares to their highest level since September.

The stock market reaction followed Ather Energy's first-ever quarterly profit, alongside a sharp improvement in revenue and operating performance.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 1.3 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with a net loss of Rs 154 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue surged 62.8% year-on-year to Rs 1,464 crore from Rs 899 crore.

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Ather Energy also turned EBITDA-positive for the first time, reporting EBITDA of Rs 11 crore against a loss of Rs 132 crore a year earlier. EBITDA margin stood at 0.75%, while other income increased to Rs 63 crore from Rs 42 crore.

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Alongside its quarterly performance, the company approved capital expenditure of Rs 122 crore to expand manufacturing capacity at its Hosur facility in Tamil Nadu and its upcoming Factory 3.0 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra.

The expansion plan includes an additional annual capacity of 75,000 units at Hosur, expected to be completed in December 2026, and 150,000 units at the Maharashtra facility, scheduled for completion in Q2 FY28.

Ather Energy Shares Double in One Year

The stock has gained approximately 106.7%, rising from Rs 734.35 on October 27, 2025, to Rs 1,518 on October 26, 2026.

Despite the recent surge, the shares remain below their 52-week high of Rs 1,744. The stock's 52-week low stands at Rs 582.05.

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