Buying Silver Jewellery This Dhanteras? Here's How to Ensure It's Genuine

Dhanteras is one of the most popular occasions to buy precious metals, with silver jewellery such as anklets, rings, earrings and payals among the common choices. But festive discounts can sometimes make it easy to overlook what you are actually paying for. Not every piece that looks like silver is made of genuine silver, so buyers should know how to check its purity before making a purchase.

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Check the Purity Mark

Among the very first things you will need to consider is the purity of the silver. When you purchase 925 sterling silver, the jewellery must consist of 92.5% pure silver and 7.5% additional materials like copper.

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Check for a mark of '925' on the piece. But this mark alone doesn't guarantee its authenticity. Ask the jeweller for proper documentation and applicable hallmarking details

Ask for a Proper Bill

Imagine you purchase a pair of silver earrings worth Rs 5,000 from market. You get a discount on the sale, but no bill. Would you have faith in the purchase? The proper bill specify details of the silver, including the description, its weight, cost and tax..

Don't Fall for Extremely Low Prices

Silver prices vary with the market. When one shop sells a silver chain for a very low price compared to others, take a few minutes to investigate. Check out the silver price, making charges, and overall price at two or three stores. Discounts are not always good deals, especially if the purity of the product is unknown.

Choose a Trusted Jeweller

Purchase from a jeweler who explains the purity, gives you an invoice, and tells you about the policy for returns or exchanges. You can also look at the latest requirements for hallmarking on the official website of Bureau of Indian Standards.

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Silver jewellery can be a beautiful festive purchase and a meaningful gift. Just remember that attractive designs and shiny finishes don't guarantee purity.

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