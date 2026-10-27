Rs 5 Lakh Monthly Income, No Faith In Mutual Funds: Why This Investor Is Turning To FDs

A Redditor has triggered a debate online after sharing that he has stopped his systematic investment plans (SIPs) and moved to fixed deposits amid the ongoing broader market volatility. The 29-year-old man shared that he and his wife earn around Rs 5 lakh per month but are struggling to invest their money due to lack of options.

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“Me 29 (male) and my wife earn around 5L a month. After seeing market returns in the last 2 years I stopped my SIP. She continues by saying where else to invest?...,” the user shared.

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The man noted that mutual funds have given negative returns in the past two years, while the US market remains “unstable”. He also said that gold felt overvalued and unstable.

The couple, living in Bengaluru, also doesn't believe in buying a land or flat there since the prices “do not make sense”.

“I only see FD/RD as a feasible option now, it may not beat inflation but it will not make negative returns. Now the problem is, after all expenses my salary is just sitting in account for a few months, FD has locked in. Which I want to avoid….,” the user shared, asking what others are doing with their money right now.

As the post gained traction, many users poured their views, weighing in on the situation.

“A very pessimistic view of the world, you're right there are no guarantees as good as RDs and FDs but that's the point, investments done right reward investors for holding extra risk. If you have the risk appetite for short term fluctuations there is enough research to “suggest” that will likely happen….,” a user replied.

Some users noted that his wife is right not to stop the SIPs.

“Now when markets rebound and chart new highs, and inflation starts going through the roof, you'll feel even more smug than you are now….,” another user commented.

Noting that the sentiment about markets is pessimistic in general, another user shared billionaire investor Warren Buffett's advice: “Be greedy when others have fear. Have fear when others are greedy….”

One user also suggested that it might be wise to sit on cash right now.

“Bad markets have been some of the best opportunities historically. So here is my advice.. sit on the cash.. keep it in FD or whatever but sit on as much cash as you can. Observe the markets and look at what experts are saying (Not TV experts but real experts like hedge fund managers and big investors) When things start making sense.. price and value wise on in,” a user commented, noting that Warren Buffett is also sitting on $400 billion cash.

While some users echoed this sentiment and projected further dip and new opportunities, some noted that the whole point of SIPs is to continue doing it no matter what.

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“Jwust a quick word: SIP means to invest at all times, not just when the market is looking up. If you don't need money now (3-5 years) then continuing to invest in SIP at this time gives you the best advantage to buy at low….,” a user posted.

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