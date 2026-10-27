Uorfi Javed Calls Out New Housing Society Rule That Stops Her From Shooting Content Inside Her House

Reality television actor Uorfi Javed, who previously claimed that her society had introduced a rule restricting guests from entering the premises after 10 PM, has now accused them of harassing her.

She claimed that the society has introduced a new rule prohibiting her from shooting content inside her home. The Traitors winner said that the alleged harassment began after she called the police over a society rule. According to Uorfi, legal actions on their part made the egos of those people suffer badly.

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Uorfi Javed Calls Out Society Over Restrictions At Home

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 27, Uorfi wrote, “Meri society committee ne ek rule nikala hai naya mujhe pareshan karne k liye (My society committee has introduced a new rule to harass me) – I can't shoot any content in my own house!”

She continued that the committee argued that such shoots qualify as commercial because the content is uploaded on social media and contributes to her popularity.

How It All Started?

Uorfi Javed alleges that the society started harassing her after she called the police to report about the 6 p.m. rule requiring residents to obtain permission through their landlords for guests entering their apartments.

In a separate story, she added, “This all started because I called the cops on them when they made the rule ke 6 baje ke baad no one can enter anyone's apartment without the landlord mailing them. This hurt their fragile male ego. They told my landlord to kick me out, which she didn't, so now 4-5 men have had to use such low-level tactics to harass me/ kind of proud of myself.”

Uorfi Javed Says Guests With Cameras Are Being Stopped

Uorfi further alleged that the society members were stopping visitors from entering her home if they suspected them of carrying cameras or shooting equipment.

Claiming that her guests' bags were being checked, she questioned the legality of the restrictions. “Every other person shoots content in their house, how is this rule even legal? What I do in my own house is my business,” she added.

Guests Couldn't Enter The Premises After 10 PM

Such an incident is not new in Uorfi's society. Earlier, Uorfi took to her X account and shared that her society had imposed a new rule where no one could enter the premises after 10 PM, even for work-related purposes like shoots or interviews.

She wrote, “So my society has a new rule, no guests allowed after 10 pm and even for interviews or shoots they will not allow anyone unless the owner has emailed them. They physically stopped people from entering my house. I don't know how this is even legal? You cannot physically stop someone entering my residential premises.”

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Uorfi Javed's Work Front

On the professional front, Uorfi was most recently seen hosting the dating reality show, Splitsvilla X6, alongside Sunny Leone, Karan Kundrra, and Nia Sharma.

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