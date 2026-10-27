Land Rover Defender Officially Launched, Prices Drop To Under Rs 1 Crore

Jaguar Land Rover is looking to strengthen its appeal among Indian consumers as the British luxury automotive company has commenced local assembly of the Land Rover Defender 110 in India, bringing down prices of the luxury SUV by up to Rs 34 lakh. The move is expected to make the iconic off-roader more accessible to Indian buyers while strengthening the brand's position in the country's premium SUV segment.

Locally, the Defender 110 is being assembled at JLR's facility in Pune, Maharashtra, through the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route. Under this process, vehicles are assembled locally from imported components, reducing the customs duty burden associated with importing fully built units (CBUs). India has become the first market outside Europe to produce the Defender, reported NDTV.

What Are the Engine Options and How Do They Affect Prices in India?

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The locally assembled SUV is available in the X-Dynamic HSE trim with three engine options: a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol producing 300hp, a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol delivering 400hp, and a 3.0-litre diesel generating 350hp.

In addition to the price reductions, the entry-level petrol variant receives additional standard equipment, including adaptive air suspension, three-zone climate control and an air purifier. These additions improve the overall value proposition of the locally assembled Defender 110.

Following the shift to local assembly, the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol variant is priced at Rs 99 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), down from Rs 1.13 crore, representing a reduction of Rs 14 lakh. Meanwhile, the 3.0-litre petrol and diesel variants are now priced at Rs 1.18 crore each, compared with their earlier price of Rs 1.52 crore. Both versions have become cheaper by Rs 34 lakh.

Also standard are 14-way power-adjustable front seats with heating, cooling, and memory, manual third-row seating, a front centre console fridge, headlight washers, a spare wheel lock, and a matching body-coloured spare wheel cover.

Bookings Open, Deliveries from November 15

Bookings for the SUV are open through online and offline channels, with customer deliveries scheduled to begin on November 15, 2026.

However, the local assembly programme currently focuses on the Defender 110 in the X-Dynamic HSE specification. The Defender 90, Defender 130 and high-performance Defender 110 Octa continue to be imported as fully built units.

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