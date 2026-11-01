Maruti Suzuki India Sales Rise 25% To 2.76 Lakh Units In October, PVs Up 18%

Backed by robust domestic demand and a sharp increase in exports, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. reported a 25% year-on-year increase in total sales to 2.76 lakh units in October. according to the company's sales data.

The company's exports jumped 59% to 49,872 units, while domestic sales rose 19.3% from a year earlier to 2.26 lakh units. The overall contribution of the overseas markets to the largest carmaker's overall volumes has been overwhelming.

Passenger vehicle sales increased 18% year-on-year to 1.01 lakh units, reflecting continued demand across the company's car portfolio. Utility vehicle sales recorded stronger growth, climbing 26% to 97,787 units during the month.

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Utility vehicles continued to be a key growth driver for Maruti Suzuki, reflecting a broader shift in consumer preferences towards SUVs and prompting automakers to expand their offerings in the segment.

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Light commercial vehicle sales, meanwhile, rose 1% year-on-year to 4,405 units, indicating relatively modest growth in the segment compared with passenger vehicles and exports.

The sales performance reflected growth across Maruti Suzuki's major business segments, although overseas shipments recorded the sharpest year-on-year increase.

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Domestic volumes also maintained a healthy upward trajectory, indicating sustained demand for passenger vehicles in the Indian market.

For Maruti Suzuki, sustained growth in utility vehicles and overseas shipments will remain important as it seeks to strengthen volumes across markets and product categories.

The sales figures come amid intensifying competition in India's passenger vehicle market, where manufacturers are expanding their sport utility vehicle offerings and seeking to capture demand through new models and broader product portfolios.

The company reported total October sales of 2.76 lakh units, compared with the year-earlier period, marking a 25% increase.

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