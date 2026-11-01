PVs Up 23%, CVs Up 27%: Triple-Digit Export Metric Drives Tata Motors’ October Boom

Tata Motors recorded strong year-on-year growth across its passenger and commercial vehicle businesses in the month of October, with passenger vehicles arm recording a 23% jump in saes, and the commercial vehicle subsidary's sales increasing 27%.

Separate exchange filings showed a sharp 852% jump in the international passenger vehicle business and a 225% surge in international commercial vehicle sales.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited recorded a total sales of 75,426 units in the month of October as compared with 61,295 units in the corresponding month last year. Meanwhile Tata Motors Limited, which handles the commercial vehicle business, reported a total sales of 47,652 units in October 2026 against 37,530 units in October 2025.

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Together, the two companies reported a combined sales of 1,23,078 units during the month of October, which is an increase as compared to the 98,825 units sold a year earlier.

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Tata Motors PV recorded a domestic sales of 73,894 units in October 2026, registering a 21% year-on-year increase from 61,134 units in October 2025.

The 21% growth in domestic passenger vehicle sales contributed significantly to the company's overall performance, with total domestic and international volumes increasing by 14,131 units year-on-year.

The company's electric vehicle (EV) business also reported strong year-on-year growth. Combined domestic and international electric vehicle sales stood at 16,244 units in October 2026, which is an increase of 75% from 9,286 units in October last year.

The EV sales figures include volumes reported by Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, which is a subsidiary of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, as clarified by the company in its press release.

CV Business

Domestic commercial vehicle sales stood at 39,784 units, registering a 13% increase compared to 35,108 units in the corresponding month last year. International business sales witnessed a sharper rise, climbing 225% year-on-year to 7,868 units from 2,422 units in October last year as per the company's press release.

Tata Motors reported growth across all four commercial vehicle categories listed in its October sales statement.

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) truck sales increased 12% year-on-year to 12,030 units from 10,737 units. Intermediate and Light Medium Commercial Vehicle (ILMCV) truck sales rose 17% to 7,213 units compared with 6,169 units in October last year.

Passenger carrier sales recorded a 20% increase, reaching 3,826 units against 3,184 units in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, the sales of Small Commercial Vehicle (SCV) cargo and pickups grew 11% to 16,715 units from 15,018 units.

SCV cargo and pickups remained the largest category by volume among the four segments reported by the company.

Tata Motors' international commercial vehicle business recorded a significant increase during October. Sales climbed to 7,868 units, compared with 2,422 units in the same month last year, marking a 225% year-on-year growth.

The company reported total commercial vehicle sales of 47,652 units across domestic and international markets, with international business contributing 7,868 units to the overall tally.

The company also reported a 16% increase in domestic sales of medium, heavy and intermediate commercial vehicles (MH&ICV).

Domestic MH&ICV sales stood at 19,263 units in October 2026, compared with 16,624 units in October 2025.

Including international business, combined MH&ICV sales reached 20,712 units, up from 17,827 units in the corresponding period last year, representing 16% year-on-year growth.

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