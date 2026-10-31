Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 Box Office Day 1: Venkatesh's Film Gets A Decent Start, Earns Rs 9.50 crore

Actor Venkatesh's latest release, Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 (AK 47), has started its box office run on a decent note. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the Telugu family entertainer witnessed a fair audience turnout across domestic theatres, while overseas collections also contributed to its opening-day performance.

Day 1 Box Office Collection

Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 collected Rs 9.50 crore net in India on its opening day, taking its domestic gross to Rs 11.15 crore. The film recorded 44.1% occupancy across 3,073 shows, with an average collection of Rs 30,914 per show, according to Sacnilk estimates.

Overseas, the film earned Rs 5.50 crore, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 16.65 crore on Day 1.

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Day 1 Theatre Occupancy

The film witnessed an improvement in occupancy as the day progressed. Its Telugu 2D shows recorded an overall occupancy of 44.83%. Morning shows registered 34.46%, while afternoon and evening shows recorded 37.15% and 46%, respectively. Night shows performed better, reaching 61.69% occupancy.

The film also saw strong occupancy in the premium Telugu EPIQ format in Hyderabad, with an overall figure of 93.5%. Its night shows reached 100% occupancy.

State-Wise Box Office Collection

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana contributed the largest share of the film's opening-day earnings, recording a combined gross of Rs 9.25 crore, which accounted for around 83% of its domestic collection.

Karnataka followed with Rs 1.40 crore, while Tamil Nadu contributed Rs 30 lakh. The film earned Rs 18 lakh from the rest of India and Rs 2 lakh from Kerala.

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Advance Booking

Across its premiere and first seven days, the film has collected Rs 18.28 crore in advance bookings, including blocked seats, from 10.73 lakh tickets across 13,699 shows. Day 2 recorded the highest advance sales at Rs 5.08 crore, followed by Day 3 at Rs 4.30 crore.

State-wise, Telangana leads with Rs 56.74 lakh, followed by Andhra Pradesh at Rs 32.90 lakh and Karnataka at Rs 4.16 lakh. Hyderabad tops the city-wise list with Rs 17.15 lakh, followed by Vizag at Rs 4.56 lakh and Vijayawada at Rs 3.20 lakh.

About The Film

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 is a Telugu family entertainer. The story follows Chittibabu, Swarna and their family at House No. 47. Their seemingly peaceful lives take an unexpected turn as hidden secrets and family tensions come to light.

The film features Venkatesh, Srinidhi Shetty, Nara Rohith, Nivetha Pethuraj, Vennela Kishore, Satya Akkala, Rao Ramesh and Brahmaji. It was released in theatres worldwide on October 30, 2026, with a runtime of approximately two hours and 30 minutes.

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