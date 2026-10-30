Halloween Watchlist: 10 Forgotten Hindi Horror Movies That Are Still Terrifying

Before modern horror films embraced grand VFX, elaborate sound design and psychological twists, Hindi cinema had its own share of eerie mansions, possessed dolls, vengeful spirits and terrifying supernatural creatures.

The 1990s, in particular, saw several horror films that relied on unsettling stories, creepy characters and memorable performances to scare audiences.

From the Ramsay Brothers' supernatural thrillers to tales of deadly curses and restless souls, these films continue to hold a special place among fans of vintage Bollywood horror.

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Here are 10 titles worth revisiting this Halloween.

1. Veerana (1988)

Directed by Shyam Ramsay and Tulsi Ramsay, the story follows Jasmin, a young woman possessed by the spirit of a dead witch named Nakita. The spirit uses her body to lure men into deadly encounters while a dark tantric ritual threatens the family.

The film stars Jasmin Dhunna, Hemant Birje, Sahila Chadha, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Satish Shah, Vijayendra Ghatge and Gulshan Grover. Its eerie atmosphere, supernatural storyline and Jasmin's memorable screen presence helped it develop a cult following.

2. Bandh Darwaza (1990)

Directed by Shyam and Tulsi Ramsay, the story centres on Thakurain Lajjo, who seeks help from a demon named Nevla when she is unable to conceive. She agrees to surrender her child if she gives birth to a daughter, but changes her mind after Kamya is born. Although Nevla is eventually imprisoned, the danger returns years later when Kamya resurrects him in her attempt to win Kumar's love.

The film features Manjeet Kullar, Hashmat Khan, Kunika, Aruna Irani, Anirudh Agarwal, Raza Murad and Satish Kaul.

3. Shaitani Ilaaka (1990)

Directed by Kiran Ramsay, the story follows an evil sorceress named Lalbai who tries to revive the demon Shaitan by sacrificing newlywed brides on every new moon. She targets Anju, a descendant of those who once defeated the demon, but her plans are challenged by Anju's lover Deepak and a spiritual healer named Yogi Baba.

The film features Deepak Parashar, Neelam Mehra, Surendra Pal, Ranjeet, Asha Lata, Satish Shah and Kanwaljit Singh.

4. Raat (1992)

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, this horror film follows the Sharma family as they move into a house with a disturbing past. Soon, strange events begin, and their daughter Mini starts behaving strangely, leading the family to suspect a supernatural presence.

Revathi leads the cast as Mini, alongside Om Puri, Rohini Hattangadi, Akash Khurana and Anant Nag.

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5. Junoon (1992)

Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the film blends romance and horror through the story of Vikram (Rahul Roy), a man cursed to transform into a tiger on every full-moon night. As he struggles to control the frightening transformation, his life and relationships take a dangerous turn.

The film also stars Pooja Bhatt, Avinash Wadhawan, Tom Alter, Rakesh Bedi and Avtar Gill. Inspired by An American Werewolf in London, it stood out for its unusual supernatural premise.

6. Aakhri Cheekh (1991)

Directed by Kiran Ramsay, this horror film follows Roshan, a man who romances young women before murdering them as part of his dark practices. When four friends expose his crimes and he is sentenced to death by electrocution, his spirit returns to seek revenge on them and their families.

The film stars Vijay Arora, Anil Dhawan, Deepak Parashar, Poonam Dasgupta, Surendra Pal, Vijayendra Ghatge and Neelam Mehra.

7. Zakhmi Rooh (1993)

Directed by Pawan Kumar, Zakhmi Rooh follows twin sisters Rima and Sima, whose lives are torn apart by love and betrayal. Rima falls for Shekhar, who loves Sima, leaving her heartbroken. After seeking comfort from her father, she falls victim to a group of men who assault and murder her. However, her spirit returns from the dead, determined to avenge her tragic fate.

Moon Moon Sen plays the twin sisters, while Javed Jaffrey, Raj Kiran, Urmila Bhatt, Mac Mohan and Puneet Issar are also part of the cast.

8. Papi Gudia (1996)

Directed by Lawrence D'Souza, the horror film revolves around a possessed doll carrying the soul of a criminal and black magic practitioner named Charandas. Before dying, he transfers his soul into the toy, which eventually finds its way to young Raju. The doll soon begins committing murders, turning the boy's life into a nightmare.

The film features Karisma Kapoor, Master Amar Bhardwaj, Avinash Wadhawan, Shakti Kapoor, Tinnu Anand and Mohan Joshi.

9. Mahakaal (1994)

Directed by Shyam Ramsay and Tulsi Ramsay, this horror film introduced audiences to Shakaal, a terrifying supernatural villain who attacks people through their dreams. The nightmare becomes even more frightening when victims wake up with real injuries, making it difficult to separate what happens in their sleep from reality.

The film stars Karan Shah, Archana Puran Singh, Reema Lagoo, Johnny Lever, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Mahaveer Bhullar as Shakaal.

10. House No. 13 (1991)

Directed by Baby, the story follows a couple who move into the property, only to experience strange happenings soon after their arrival. As the incidents grow increasingly disturbing, an unknown female spirit begins targeting members of the family.

The film features Anil Dhawan, Salim Fateh, Rita Bhaduri and Sharat Saxena. Its a remake of the Tamil horror film Pathimoonam Number Veedu.

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