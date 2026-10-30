'Ramayana': Revenue Dispute With Exhibitors Ends, More Theatres To Open Bookings For Ranbir-Starrer

The disagreement between Ramayana: Part One distributors and cinema exhibitors over revenue-sharing terms has reportedly come to an end, clearing the way for advance bookings to open at more theatres across India.

Advance bookings have opened at theatres where distribution terms have been finalised, with more cinemas expected to join by 7 PM on October 30. This could give the film's advance sales a significant boost.

The dispute had kept ticket sales limited for nearly 10 days, despite the growing excitement around the film.

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What Led To The Dispute?

The disagreement began over the share of box office earnings that distributors wanted from cinema owners during the film's initial weeks, according to Sacnilk resport.

Distributors reportedly proposed two revenue-sharing options. Under the first, they sought 60% of the earnings in the first week, 50% in the second week and 40% in the third week. The second option involved a flat 55% share for the first 11 consecutive days, after which the regular industry terms would apply.

Exhibitors raised concerns about these demands, pointing out that cinemas also have operating expenses and take risks when allocating a large number of screens to a single film. The makers reportedly argued that the film's scale and combined budget of around Rs 4,000 crore for both parts justified better revenue terms.

Victory Cinema Refuses To Screen Ramayana

While the reported agreement could help expand the film's theatrical reach, some cinemas are still unwilling to screen it. Bengaluru's single-screen theatre Victory Cinema has announced that it will not show Ramayana due to differences with the distributors over revenue sharing.

In its statement, "Why Ramayana Will Not Play at Victory", the Bengaluru theatre said it follows a percentage-based revenue-sharing model, under which distributors earn more when a film performs well and share the risk when collections are low. It claimed the distributors were unwilling to accept these terms.

It added that several other single-screen cinemas had taken a similar stand, noting that its model helps keep ticket prices affordable even after the initial release period.

ALSO READ: After Jana Nayagan And Toxic, Bengaluru's Victory Cinema Now Won't Screen Ramayana. Theatre Explains Reason

India And Overseas Advance Booking

Despite the delay in domestic bookings, Ramayana has received a strong response both in India and overseas. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial has earned Rs 17.08 crore in opening-day advance bookings across India, including block seats.

Overseas, advance sales have crossed $2.5 million, led by North America with nearly $1.9 million. The UK and Ireland have contributed around $268,000, while Australia and New Zealand have recorded approximately $248,000.

About The Film

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part One stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan and Lara Dutta.

Sony Pictures will handle international distribution outside India, while Dharma Productions will distribute the film in the Hindi-speaking market.

Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the film is planned as a two-part cinematic epic. The first instalment will release on November 5, 2026 and The second part is expected to arrive during Diwali 2027.

ALSO READ: Ramayana Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash Starrer Grosses Over Rs 17 Crore Ahead Of Release

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