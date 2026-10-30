Ramayana Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash Starrer Grosses Over Rs 17 Crore Ahead Of Release

Namit Malhotra's Ramayana: Part One is witnessing a steady rise in advance bookings, with just six days left for its theatrical release. The film has recorded a sharp jump in premiere sales in North America following its world premiere in Los Angeles, while bookings across India continue to grow.

The Nitesh Tiwari directorial has grossed Rs 17.08 crore in advance bookings for its opening day across India, including block seats. Excluding block seats, the collection stands at Rs 14.23 crore, with 3.33 lakh tickets sold across 6,780 shows, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

India Advance Booking

The Hindi version is leading the advance sales, contributing Rs 14.16 crore, or 83 percent of the total gross. The Kannada version has collected Rs 2.36 crore (14 percent), while Telugu bookings stand at Rs 49.69 lakh (3 percent). The Tamil version has added Rs 5.49 lakh.

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Karnataka is currently the leading state, contributing Rs 3.53 crore, followed by Maharashtra at Rs 3.34 crore and Delhi at Rs 3.05 crore. Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai are among the top-performing cities.

Premium Formats See Strong Demand

Premium formats are also contributing significantly to the advance sales. IMAX, 4DX, Dolby and other premium formats have accounted for Rs 4.38 crore, or 26 percent of the total gross. IMAX 3D has recorded 62 percent occupancy, while Dolby Cinema 3D stands at 86 percent.

Overseas Advance Booking

Ramayana is seeing strong advance bookings in overseas markets, with its North American premiere sales crossing $800,000, up from $631,000 a day earlier.

The film's opening-day advance bookings have also crossed $2 million worldwide, with North America leading the sales, followed by encouraging responses from the UK and Australia.

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About The Film

Ramayana: Part One stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Vivek Oberoi in key roles.

The two-part film, reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 4,000 crore, is produced by Monster Mind Creations and Prime Focus Studios, with Dharma Productions and Sony Pictures Networks handling distribution.

The first part of the planned saga follows the early life and trials of Prince Rama, the righteous heir to the throne of Ayodhya. The film will release on November 5 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

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