India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND Vs NZ 4th T20I

Indian team will look to continue their winning run when they take on New Zealand in the fourth T20I of the five-match series on Friday, October 30, at Eden Park in Auckland.

Shreyas Iyer-led India have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series after winning the first three matches.

The visitors sealed the series in emphatic fashion in Wellington, chasing down a target of 199 runs in just 13.2 overs to register a six-wicket victory in the third T20I.

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The Indian batting line-up has been in fine form throughout the series, successfully chasing targets in all three matches.

The opening two games saw India chase down totals of 226 and 181, respectively; meanwhile, the third T20I produced an especially dominant performance from the Indian opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will be desperate to bounce back after losing the series. The hosts have also suffered a setback ahead of the fourth T20I, with fast bowlers Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson ruled out of the remaining matches due to injuries.

With the series already decided, India could use the remaining matches to test their bench strength, while New Zealand will aim to finish the series on a stronger note.

India Vs New Zealand 4th T20I: Date And Time

The India vs New Zealand 4th T20I will be played on Friday, October 30, 2026. The match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 12:00 PM IST.

India Vs New Zealand 4th T20I: Venue

The fourth T20I between India and New Zealand will be played at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

India Vs New Zealand 4th T20I: Live Telecast

The India vs New Zealand 4th T20I will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India. Cricket News - The Indian Express +1

India Vs New Zealand 4th T20I: Live Streaming

Cricket fans in India can watch the India vs New Zealand 4th T20I live on the SonyLIV website and app with an active subscription.

India Vs New Zealand 4th T20I: Probable XI

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Prince Yadav.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne and Blair Tickner. NDTV Profit +1

India Vs New Zealand 4th T20I: Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 34

India Won: 22

New Zealand Won: 11

Tied: 1

India Vs New Zealand 4th T20I: Team News

India head into the fourth T20I after sealing the five-match series with three consecutive wins. With the series decided, the team management could look to give opportunities to players who have not featured regularly, including Kuldeep Yadav and Mayank Yadav.

The availability of wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan could also influence India's selection, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi having impressed in the previous match. India will also look to maintain their aggressive batting approach while improving their bowling performance after conceding competitive totals in the opening three games.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will be without fast bowlers Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson for the remaining two T20Is due to injuries. The hosts will need to find answers against India's batting line-up after failing to win any of the first three matches.

India Vs New Zealand 4th T20I: How India Won The 3rd T20I

India defeated New Zealand by six wickets in the third T20I at Hnry Stadium in Wellington on October 27, chasing down a target of 199 in just 13.2 overs to clinch the five-match series with two matches remaining. Reuters +1

New Zealand posted 198 runs after a strong innings from Daryl Mitchell, who remained unbeaten on 89. However, India responded with an explosive opening partnership between Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Abhishek smashed 113 off just 38 balls, reaching his century in 35 deliveries, while Sooryavanshi contributed 45 runs. Their opening stand produced 133 runs, with India scoring a record 118 runs in the powerplay.

The partnership put India firmly in control of the chase. Abhishek's century proved decisive as India completed the chase in 13.2 overs, registering a dominant six-wicket win and taking an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series.

India Vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav.

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New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner.

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