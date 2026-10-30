Chiranjeevi Set To Make Netflix Debut With New Talk Show Chiranjeevi’s Megaverse

Megastar Chiranjeevi is gearing up for his OTT debut with his new talk show, 'Chiranjeevi's Megaverse', on Netflix. After entertaining audiences for decades and becoming one of Indian cinema's most recognisable stars, the actor is now set to connect with fans by celebrating the people and stories behind Telugu cinema.

The show brings together a distinctive and intimate window into the world of the icons and industry who have shaped its illustrious journey. It promises candid conversations, personal anecdotes, and a glimpse of the personality that has made Chiranjeevi a favourite across generations.

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The talk show will offer audiences an opportunity to see a different side of Chiranjeevi, alongside his charm, humour and effortless screen presence.

Netflix shared the announcement on Thursday with the caption, “Mass ki grammar, style ki definition. Megastar is here. Watch Chiranjeevi's Megaverse, coming soon, Only on Netflix.”

Bankrolled by Gold Box Entertainments, Atom Media Ventures and Sol Production LLP, the filming of 'Chiranjeevi's Megaverse' is currently underway. Netflix is expected to announce further details about the show soon.

“A celebration of the legacy, legends and larger-than-life stories of Telugu cinema, Chiranjeevi's Megaverse promises a distinctive, intimate window into the world of the icons who have shaped its illustrious journey. At its heart is Megastar Chiranjeevi, whose passion for cinema and deep-rooted connection with its people serve as the show's emotional anchor,” the official synopsis read.

Earlier reports suggest that Telugu actors Brahmanandam, Sunil and Satya will be the first guests on the talk show.

Chiranjeevi is no stranger to hosting, having previously presented the Telugu version of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', 'Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu'.

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Chiranjeevi's Work Front

As for his professional career, the actor was last seen in Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. The Anil Ravipudi's directorial, which released in theatres on January 12, follows a former law enforcement officer who now works in security and is tasked with protecting his estranged wife and children from a vengeful former police officer.

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