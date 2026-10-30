Motilal Oswal Multi Asset Omni Fund Of Funds: Multiple Asset Classes Through One Fund

The Motilal Oswal Multi Asset Omni Fund of Funds offers investors a way to access multiple asset classes through a single investment, with professional management of the portfolio allocation.

What Is a Multi Asset Omni Fund of Funds?

A fund of funds (FoF) invests in other mutual fund schemes rather than directly in individual securities. The Motilal Oswal Multi Asset Omni Fund of Funds is an open-ended FoF that invests in equity-oriented schemes, debt-oriented schemes, and Gold and Silver ETFs. It also provides flexibility to access real estate exposure through REITs, as permitted under the scheme's investment framework.

This structure allows investors to access multiple asset classes through one fund, without having to select and manage each investment separately.

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How Do Different Asset Classes Relate to Each Other?

Different asset classes can respond differently to the same market conditions. This can help explain why diversification matters.

During the bull market from May 2023 to September 2024, equity delivered 38.0%, while gold returned 18.0%, silver 19.1% and debt 7.3%. During the bear market from December 2007 to November 2008, equity fell 64.3% and silver declined 12.5%, while gold rose 24.7% and debt delivered 6.1%.

These periods illustrate how returns across asset classes can vary significantly, although diversification does not guarantee protection against losses.

What Are the Risks and Return Drivers of Each Asset Class?

Each asset class serves a different role in a portfolio and responds to its own set of market drivers.

Equity offers long-term capital appreciation potential, influenced by corporate earnings, valuations and economic conditions.

Debt can provide income accrual and relative stability, with returns influenced by interest rates and credit conditions.

Gold and silver offer diversification potential and respond to factors such as the US dollar, interest rates, geopolitical developments and, in silver's case, industrial demand.

REITs provide real estate exposure, with performance influenced by interest rates, occupancy levels and rental income.

As these drivers change, the relative performance of asset classes can also shift. For instance, in 2011, the Nifty Midcap 150 fell 32.09%, while MCX Gold rose 31.72%. In 2012, the Nifty Midcap 150 returned 44.28%, compared with 12.34% for MCX Gold. Mid and small caps led in 2023, while silver led in 2025. In 2026, up to August, gold was the leading performer among the assets considered.

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The key takeaway is that no single asset class leads in every market environment.

What Is the Benefit of a Multi-Asset Portfolio? A multi-asset portfolio brings together different sources of return within a single investment. Equity offers growth potential, debt can provide income accrual and relative stability, while gold, silver and REITs add different forms of diversification. By combining these exposures, the portfolio aims to balance their respective risks and return potential across market cycles. The outcome will depend on market conditions, the allocation to each asset class and the performance of the underlying investments. Why Active Allocation? Active allocation offers investors the flexibility to adapt to changing market conditions. The fund can adjust exposure across asset classes based on valuations, market trends and a proprietary framework incorporating macroeconomic parameters, valuation and indicators. This approach aims to identify emerging opportunities, manage portfolio risk and bring discipline to allocation decisions. Investors can access a professionally managed, diversified portfolio without having to monitor and rebalance multiple investments themselves. How Does the Motilal Oswal Multi Asset Omni Fund of Funds Work? The Fund in a Nutshell The Motilal Oswal Multi Asset Omni Fund of Funds combines exposure to multiple asset classes with active allocation management. Key features Diversified exposure: Access to equity, debt, gold and silver, with flexibility for REIT exposure, through a single fund.

Active asset allocation: Exposure can be adjusted as market conditions, valuations and investment opportunities evolve.

A structured allocation framework: A proprietary approach incorporating macroeconomic parameters, valuation and momentum indicators guides allocation decisions.

Underlying equity fund selection: Access to a full bouquet of Hi-Growth, Hi-Conviction Motilal Oswal equity funds, selected for full-spectrum coverage across market caps, with low overlap.

Twin alpha potential: Allocation alpha from the fund's active asset allocation, and selection alpha from the underlying Motilal Oswal equity funds.

Convenience: Allocation changes take place within the fund, reducing the need for investors to manage multiple investments and rebalance them independently.

Seeks better risk-adjusted returns: The fund moves across asset classes as market cycles change. It aims to capture opportunities while managing volatility, in pursuit of better risk-adjusted returns over time. As specified in the Scheme Information Document (SID), the scheme can invest 10% to 80% each in equity-oriented schemes, debt-oriented schemes and Gold and/or Silver ETFs, and 0% to 5% in debt and money market instruments, including cash and cash equivalents. The allocation may change within the permitted limits in response to market conditions and the scheme's investment strategy. The fund aims to help investors navigate changing market cycles through diversification and active management. However, it does not assure positive returns, capital protection or lower volatility in every market environment. ALSO READ | NPS v EPF: What Actually Reaches Your Bank Account After Retirement? Taxation Tax treatment depends on the applicable tax rules, the nature of the investment and the investor's circumstances. Investors should consult their tax advisor for details before investing. NFO period: 21 October 2026 to 4 November 2026.

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