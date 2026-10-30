After Jana Nayagan And Toxic, Bengaluru's Victory Cinema Now Won't Screen Ramayana. Theatre Explains Reason

Victory Cinema in Bengaluru has announced that it will not screen Ramayana, citing a disagreement over revenue-sharing terms with the film's distributors. In a public note titled "Why Ramayana Will Not Play at Victory", the single-screen theatre said it follows a long-standing policy of exhibiting films on a percentage-share basis, under which distributors earn more when a movie performs well and share the downside when collections are weak.

According to the theatre, the distributors of Ramayana declined to release the film under this arrangement. As a result, Victory said it would not screen the film, similar to its decisions on upcoming titles such as KD, Jana Nayagan and Toxic.

"Our one rule" is to play films on a percentage-share model, the theatre said, adding that the system helps keep ticket prices reasonable beyond the initial release period.

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Victory stressed that the decision was not a reflection on the film itself. "The Ramayana belongs to all of us. We wish this film every success," the statement said. The theatre also noted that the issue extends beyond Victory, claiming that a number of other leading single-screen cinemas have taken a similar stand for the same reason.

The development could limit the film's presence in parts of the single-screen exhibition circuit despite the high anticipation surrounding its release.

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Produced by Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with his company DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, "Ramayana" is being touted as the most ambitious Indian production ever with a reported combined budget of over Rs 4,000 crore for both the parts.

Envisioned as a two-part cinematic epic, the film also features Yash as Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

The first instalment of "Ramayana" is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026, while the second part is expected to arrive during Diwali 2027. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, with an IMAX release also planned.

Sony Pictures will handle the film's international distribution outside India, while Dharma Productions will distribute it in the Hindi-speaking market. The film's star-studded cast also includes Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan and Lara Dutta.

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