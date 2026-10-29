Ramayana Advance Bookings: Ranbir-Yash Starrer Grosses Over Rs 16 Crore In Pre-Release Ticket Sales

Namit Malhotra's Ramayana continues to build momentum at the box office, with its opening-day advance sales climbing further a week before release.

The Nitesh Tiwari film, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, has grossed Rs 16.38 crore in advance bookings, including block seats, for its opening day across India so far. Excluding block seats, the figure stands at Rs 13.55 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

The film has sold 3.18 lakh tickets or 2.6 lakh, excluding block seats, across 6,528 shows in 199 cities. It has registered 21 housefull shows, including six fully sold shows. Overall occupancy for Day 1 stands at 21 percent, or 17 percent without block seats.

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Hindi markets still drive most of the demand, while Karnataka has emerged as the film's top state, it added. The Hindi version remains the main driver of advance sales, contributing Rs 13.62 crore, or 83 percent of the total gross. The Kannada version follows with Rs 2.22 crore (14 percent), while the Telugu version has brought in Rs 49.19 lakh (3 percent). The Tamil version has added Rs 4.58 lakh.

Overseas Advance Booking

Ramayana had earned $2.58 million in international advance bookings. This was an increase of $391,700 from the previous day, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

North America contributed $1.91 million, followed by the UK and Ireland with $268,800 and Australia and New Zealand with $248,300. Germany accounted for $86,400, while other international markets contributed $62,800.

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About The Film

Ramayana part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Vivek Oberoi in key roles. The two-part film, reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 4,000 crore, is produced by Monster Mind Creations and Prime Focus Studios, with Dharma Productions and Sony Pictures Networks handling distribution.

The first part of the planned saga follows the early life and trials of Prince Rama, the righteous heir to the throne of Ayodhya. The film will release on November 5 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

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