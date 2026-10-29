Ramayana 'Judi Jodi’ Song Out: AR Rahman’s Soulful Track Celebrates Ram-Sita’s Divine Union On Karwa Chauth

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash's much-awaited mythological epic, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, is gearing up for its grand theatrical release on November 5. With just days left for the film to arrive in cinemas, the makers are building anticipation by unveiling new music from the project.

On the auspicious occasion of Karwa Chauth, the makers released a new song titled Judi Jodi. Composed by AR Rahman, the track features the soulful vocals of Shreya Ghoshal and Chinmayi Sripada, with lyrics penned by Dr Kumar Vishwas.

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Serving as the musical backdrop for their sacred Varmala ceremony, Judi Jodi celebrates the divine union of Lord Ram (played by Ranbir Kapoor) and Sita (played by Sai Pallavi).

“Celebrate this Karwa Chauth with a love that is eternal and a bond that is divine. Judi Jodi, full audio song out now,” read the caption shared by The World Of Ramayana alongside the song's poster on social media.

Social Media Reactions

Soon after the song's release, fans took to social media to praise its composition, lyrics and vocals. Many listeners described the track as soulful and divine, with several appreciating how it captures the sacred relationship between Lord Ram and Goddess Sita.

“Beautiful song! This is what the sound must have sounded like when god and goddess got married,” said a user.

Another wrote, “This is the best one out of all the songs.”

“It sounds so soulful and divine,” read a comment.

An individual remarked, “Peak lyrics, peak composition, peak vocals, peak film.”

“Now this is something epic and divine. Just spectacular!!” posted another.

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All About Ramayana

Made under the direction of Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The film is a grand cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic.

The mythological saga features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash in the villainous role of Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Sunny Deol will take on the role of Hanuman, Lara Dutta will be seen as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh appears as Surpanakha, and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.

Reportedly made on a staggering budget of Rs 4,000 crore, the first installment of the film is slated for a theatrical release on Nov. 5 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The second instalment is expected to arrive in theatres in 2027 or 2028.

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