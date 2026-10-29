Laurus Labs Q2 Results: Net Profit Jumps Multifold, Margin Expands To 34%

Laurus Labs Ltd. reported a sharp rise in consolidated net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, with earnings more than doubling year-on-year as revenue and operating profit grew. Net profit rose 126.7% to Rs 442 crore in Q2FY27, compared with Rs 195 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue increased 33.5% to Rs 2,206 crore from Rs 1,653 crore.

EBITDA surged 86.3% to Rs 749 crore from Rs 402 crore a year earlier. The company's EBITDA margin expanded to 34% from 24.3%, indicating a significant improvement in operating profitability.

Other income declined to Rs 13 crore from Rs 27 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, while tax expense rose to Rs 155 crore from Rs 76 crore.

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