Laurus Labs Q2 Results: Net Profit Jumps Multifold, Margin Expands To 34%

- Laurus Labs reported a 126.7% rise in Q2FY27 consolidated net profit to Rs 442 crore
- Revenue grew 33.5% to Rs 2,206 crore in Q2FY27 compared to Rs 1,653 crore last year
- EBITDA increased 86.3% to Rs 749 crore with margin expansion to 34% from 24.3%
Laurus Labs Ltd. reported a sharp rise in consolidated net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, with earnings more than doubling year-on-year as revenue and operating profit grew. Net profit rose 126.7% to Rs 442 crore in Q2FY27, compared with Rs 195 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue increased 33.5% to Rs 2,206 crore from Rs 1,653 crore.
EBITDA surged 86.3% to Rs 749 crore from Rs 402 crore a year earlier. The company's EBITDA margin expanded to 34% from 24.3%, indicating a significant improvement in operating profitability.
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Other income declined to Rs 13 crore from Rs 27 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, while tax expense rose to Rs 155 crore from Rs 76 crore.
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