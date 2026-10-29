Bangladesh vs Scotland Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Hong Kong Sixes 2026 Match Live In India

Bangladesh will take on Scotland in Match 2 of the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 on Friday, October 30. The six-a-side cricket tournament will be played from October 30 to November 1, with 12 teams competing across three days.

Both teams will be looking to start their campaigns with a win as they compete in Group B alongside Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh will be led by Abu Hider, while Scotland will look to make an impact in the fast-paced format. With each innings lasting six overs, the contest is expected to feature aggressive batting and attacking cricket.

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Bangladesh vs Scotland: Date & Time

The Bangladesh vs Scotland match will begin at 7:10 a.m. IST on Friday, October 30.

Bangladesh vs Scotland: Venue

The match will be played at the Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong.

How To Watch Bangladesh Vs Scotland Live Telecast?

The television broadcast details for the Bangladesh vs Scotland Hong Kong Sixes 2026 match in India have not been independently confirmed.

How To Watch Bangladesh Vs Scotland Live Streaming?

Cricket fans in India can watch the Bangladesh vs Scotland Hong Kong Sixes 2026 match live on the FanCode app and website with an active subscription.

Bangladesh Vs Scotland: Squads

Bangladesh squad: Sabbir Rahman, Abu Hider (captain), Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Habibur Sohan, Chowdhury Md Rizwan, Ahrar Amin and Samiun Basir Ratul.

Scotland squad: Safyaan Sharif, Michael Leask, Finlay McCreath, Jasper Davidson, Lyle Robertson, Jack Jarvis and Mackenzie Jones.

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