Hong Kong Sixes 2026: Schedule, Live Streaming & Match Timings In India, Squads And More

The Hong Kong Sixes returns this week, with 12 teams in a six-a-side, six-over tournament from Friday, October 30, to Sunday, November 1, at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok.

This is the 22nd edition. Pakistan are defending champions, having beaten Kuwait by 43 runs in last year's final for a record sixth title, with Abbas Afridi hitting 52 off 11 balls in that decider.

India have won the competition only once, in 2005, and open their campaign against Pakistan on Friday.

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Format

The 12 teams are split into four groups of three, and each team plays the other two in its group. Group winners go into the Cup semi-finals, second-placed teams play the Plate semi-finals, and third-placed teams join the Bowl competition.

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Each team plays throughout, with final classifications from 1st to 12th decided through the different knockouts. The tournament has 25 matches over three days, including a women's exhibition match.

Each nation names seven players for a format that puts six on the field, and every member of the fielding side other than the wicketkeeper has to bowl an over.

Groups

Group Teams A Australia, England, Hong Kong, China B Bangladesh, Scotland, Sri Lanka C India, Pakistan, UAE D Afghanistan, Oman, South Africa

Full Schedule (IST)

Date Match Time (IST) Oct 30 Australia vs Hong Kong, China (Group A) 6:15 AM Oct 30 Bangladesh vs Scotland (Group B) 7:10 AM Oct 30 Pakistan vs UAE (Group C) 8:05 AM Oct 30 South Africa vs Oman (Group D) 9:00 AM Oct 30 Hong Kong, China vs England (Group A) 9:55 AM Oct 30 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (Group B) 10:50 AM Oct 30 India vs Pakistan (Group C) 11:45 AM Oct 30 South Africa vs Afghanistan (Group D) 12:40 PM Oct 30 England vs Australia (Group A) 1:35 PM Oct 31 Oman vs Afghanistan (Group D) 6:15 AM Oct 31 Scotland vs Sri Lanka (Group B) 7:10 AM Oct 31 UAE vs India (Group C) 8:05 AM Oct 31 Bowl Semi-Final 1: B3 vs D3 9:00 AM Oct 31 Bowl Semi-Final 2: A3 vs C3 9:55 AM Oct 31 Plate Semi-Final 1: B2 vs D2 10:50 AM Oct 31 Plate Semi-Final 2: A2 vs C2 11:45 AM Oct 31 Cup Semi-Final 1: A1 vs C1 12:40 PM Oct 31 Cup Semi-Final 2: B1 vs D1 1:35 PM Nov 1 11th Place Play-off 7:10 AM Nov 1 7th Place Play-off 8:05 AM Nov 1 3rd Place Play-off 9:00 AM Nov 1 Play-off 9:55 AM Nov 1 Bowl Final 10:50 AM Nov 1 Plate Final 11:45 AM Nov 1 Cup Final 12:40 PM

India's Squad

India's seven-man squad, drawn from the IPL circuit, is led by Krunal Pandya and includes Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, T Natarajan and Kulwant Khejroliya.

Other Squads

Team Squad Pakistan Abbas Afridi (c), Ahmed Daniyal, Irfan Khan Niazi, Saad Masood, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Abdul Samad, Mohammad Shehzad Hong Kong, China Yasim Murtaza (c), Babar Hayat, Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Nizakat Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Anshuman Rath Australia Chris Green (c), Max Bryant, Nick Hobson, Matthew Kelly, Kane Richardson, Alex Ross, Jack Wood England John Simpson (c, wk), Martin Andersson, Ed Barnard, Jack Carson, Nathan Gilchrist, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Dan Mousley Afghanistan Gulbadin Naib (c), Karim Janat, Nangeyalia Kharoti, Imran Mir, Sediqullah Pacha, Abdul Rahman, Farmanullah Safi Bangladesh Abu Hider (c), Ahrar Amin, Samiun Basir, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Sabbir Rahman, Chowdhury Rizwan, Habibur Rahman Sohan Oman Aamir Kaleem (c), Zohaib Amanat, Usman Ali Afridi, Akbar Ali, Sami Hassan (wk), Shafiq Jan, Muzahir Raza Scotland Jasper Davidson, Jack Jarvis, Mackenzie Jones, Michael Leask, Finlay McCreath, Lyle Robertson, Safyaan Sharif South Africa Jorich van Schalkwyk (c), Abdullah Bayoumy, Ayabulela Gqamane, Alindile Mhletywa, Heath Richards, Blake Simpson, Steve Stolk Sri Lanka Sangeeth Cooray (c), Ravindu Fernando, Vishen Halambage, Sachitha Jayathilake, Muditha Lakshan, Movin Subasingha, Chamindu Wijesinghe UAE Khalid Shah (c), Zahid Ali, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Muhammad Farooq, Maroof Merchant, Ansh Tandon, Zuhaib Zubair

How To Watch Live Telecast?

No television broadcast in India has been confirmed for the tournament.

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How To Watch Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the livestreaming of the tournament on Fancode.

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