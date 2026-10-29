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Hong Kong Sixes 2026: Schedule, Live Streaming & Match Timings In India, Squads And More

Check the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 schedule, IST timings, groups, squads and how to watch live in India.

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Hong Kong Sixes 2026: Schedule, Live Streaming & Match Timings In India, Squads And More
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The Hong Kong Sixes returns this week, with 12 teams in a six-a-side, six-over tournament from Friday, October 30, to Sunday, November 1, at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok.

This is the 22nd edition. Pakistan are defending champions, having beaten Kuwait by 43 runs in last year's final for a record sixth title, with Abbas Afridi hitting 52 off 11 balls in that decider.

India have won the competition only once, in 2005, and open their campaign against Pakistan on Friday.

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Format

The 12 teams are split into four groups of three, and each team plays the other two in its group. Group winners go into the Cup semi-finals, second-placed teams play the Plate semi-finals, and third-placed teams join the Bowl competition.

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Each team plays throughout, with final classifications from 1st to 12th decided through the different knockouts. The tournament has 25 matches over three days, including a women's exhibition match.

Each nation names seven players for a format that puts six on the field, and every member of the fielding side other than the wicketkeeper has to bowl an over.

Groups

GroupTeams
AAustralia, England, Hong Kong, China
BBangladesh, Scotland, Sri Lanka
CIndia, Pakistan, UAE
DAfghanistan, Oman, South Africa

Full Schedule (IST)

DateMatchTime (IST)
Oct 30Australia vs Hong Kong, China (Group A)6:15 AM
Oct 30Bangladesh vs Scotland (Group B)7:10 AM
Oct 30Pakistan vs UAE (Group C)8:05 AM
Oct 30South Africa vs Oman (Group D)9:00 AM
Oct 30Hong Kong, China vs England (Group A)9:55 AM
Oct 30Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (Group B)10:50 AM
Oct 30India vs Pakistan (Group C)11:45 AM
Oct 30South Africa vs Afghanistan (Group D)12:40 PM
Oct 30England vs Australia (Group A)1:35 PM
Oct 31Oman vs Afghanistan (Group D)6:15 AM
Oct 31Scotland vs Sri Lanka (Group B)7:10 AM
Oct 31UAE vs India (Group C)8:05 AM
Oct 31Bowl Semi-Final 1: B3 vs D39:00 AM
Oct 31Bowl Semi-Final 2: A3 vs C39:55 AM
Oct 31Plate Semi-Final 1: B2 vs D210:50 AM
Oct 31Plate Semi-Final 2: A2 vs C211:45 AM
Oct 31Cup Semi-Final 1: A1 vs C112:40 PM
Oct 31Cup Semi-Final 2: B1 vs D11:35 PM
Nov 111th Place Play-off7:10 AM
Nov 17th Place Play-off8:05 AM
Nov 13rd Place Play-off9:00 AM
Nov 1Play-off9:55 AM
Nov 1Bowl Final10:50 AM
Nov 1Plate Final11:45 AM
Nov 1Cup Final12:40 PM

India's Squad

India's seven-man squad, drawn from the IPL circuit, is led by Krunal Pandya and includes Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, T Natarajan and Kulwant Khejroliya.

Other Squads

TeamSquad
PakistanAbbas Afridi (c), Ahmed Daniyal, Irfan Khan Niazi, Saad Masood, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Abdul Samad, Mohammad Shehzad
Hong Kong, ChinaYasim Murtaza (c), Babar Hayat, Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Nizakat Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Anshuman Rath
AustraliaChris Green (c), Max Bryant, Nick Hobson, Matthew Kelly, Kane Richardson, Alex Ross, Jack Wood
EnglandJohn Simpson (c, wk), Martin Andersson, Ed Barnard, Jack Carson, Nathan Gilchrist, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Dan Mousley
AfghanistanGulbadin Naib (c), Karim Janat, Nangeyalia Kharoti, Imran Mir, Sediqullah Pacha, Abdul Rahman, Farmanullah Safi
BangladeshAbu Hider (c), Ahrar Amin, Samiun Basir, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Sabbir Rahman, Chowdhury Rizwan, Habibur Rahman Sohan
OmanAamir Kaleem (c), Zohaib Amanat, Usman Ali Afridi, Akbar Ali, Sami Hassan (wk), Shafiq Jan, Muzahir Raza
ScotlandJasper Davidson, Jack Jarvis, Mackenzie Jones, Michael Leask, Finlay McCreath, Lyle Robertson, Safyaan Sharif
South AfricaJorich van Schalkwyk (c), Abdullah Bayoumy, Ayabulela Gqamane, Alindile Mhletywa, Heath Richards, Blake Simpson, Steve Stolk
Sri LankaSangeeth Cooray (c), Ravindu Fernando, Vishen Halambage, Sachitha Jayathilake, Muditha Lakshan, Movin Subasingha, Chamindu Wijesinghe
UAEKhalid Shah (c), Zahid Ali, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Muhammad Farooq, Maroof Merchant, Ansh Tandon, Zuhaib Zubair

How To Watch Live Telecast?

No television broadcast in India has been confirmed for the tournament.

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How To Watch Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the livestreaming of the tournament on Fancode.

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