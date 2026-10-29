Welspun Corp Q2 Results: Profit Rises 13%, Margin Expands

Welspun Corp. reported a 13.4% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 499 crore for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, compared with Rs 440 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 6.2% to Rs 4,644 crore from Rs 4,374 crore a year ago, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

Ebitda rose 22.8% year-on-year to Rs 726 crore from Rs 591 crore. Ebitda margin expanded to 15.6% from 13.5% in the year-ago quarter, reflecting an improvement in operating profitability.

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US Pipe Capacity To Expand

Alongside quarterly earnings, Welspun Corp also announced that its board has approved an investment of up to $115 million to expand capacity at its existing spiral pipe facility in Little Rock, Arkansas, in the US. The company plans to add 225,000 tonnes per annum of capacity to its existing 350,000 tonne-per-annum facility. The expansion is expected to be operational by March 2028 and will be funded through internal accruals.

The company indicated a strong order book, demand, and long-term visibility in the US oil and gas pipeline market as reasons for the expansion.

Partnership To Set Up Pipe Facilities In Jordan

The board also approved an investment of up to $125 million for a partnership with Perma-Pipe International Holdings to establish spiral pipe manufacturing and coating facilities in Jordan. The investment will be shared equally between the two partners.

The proposed facilities will manufacture and coat pipes ranging from 24 inches to 120 inches, catering to water, oil and gas, energy, and infrastructure projects in Jordan and surrounding markets.

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Expands Pipe Coating Capabilities In India

Welspun Corp also approved a joint venture with Perma-Pipe Qatar to establish internal fusion-bonded epoxy coating facilities in India. The total investment is estimated at up to Rs 110 crore, to be shared according to the partners' respective stakes of 49% for Welspun Corp and 51% for Perma-Pipe Qatar.

The joint venture is expected to strengthen the company's ability to secure domestic and export orders for internally coated pipes.

Welspun Corp Share Price Movement

Even though the company reported a rise in profits and revenue, and expansion in operating profitability, the share price came down by around 1.14% to Rs 2,536.9 apiece on the NSE as of 2:55 p.m.

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