Laurus Labs Declares Interim Dividend Of Rs 1 Per Share; Check Record Date

Laurus Labs Ltd. declared an interim dividend of Rs 1 per share, according to an exchange filing, from the company on Thursday. This development comes after the firm declared its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026-27. The record date for determining the eligbility of shareholders is Nov. 6, 2026.

The dividend amount will be paid on are after Nov. 1, 2026. The company's board of directors also approved the appointment of Kundan Kumar Jha as joint company secretary, with effect from Nov.1, 2026. The firm will also purchase 52% stake in SI & C Resins for Rs 35.5 crore.

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Laurus Labs Q2 Results

Laurus Labs Ltd. reported a sharp rise in consolidated net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, with earnings more than doubling year-on-year as revenue and operating profit grew. Net profit rose 126.7% to Rs 442 crore in Q2FY27, compared with Rs 195 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue increased 33.5% to Rs 2,206 crore from Rs 1,653 crore.

The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) surged 86.3% to Rs 749 crore from Rs 402 crore a year earlier. The company's Ebitda margin expanded to 34% from 24.3%, indicating a significant improvement in operating profitability.

Laurus Labs Q2 Results Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit At Rs 442 crore Vs Rs 195 crore

Revenue Up 33.5% At Rs 2,206 crore Vs Rs 1,653 crore

Ebitda up 86.3% At Rs 749 crore Vs Rs 402 crore

Ebitda Margin At 34% Vs 24.3%​‌

Laurus Labs Share Price Movement

Share price of Laurus Labs Ltd. saw a 1.70% uptick to settle at Rs 2,244 at the end of the days' trade, compared to a 1.05% uptick in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock opened at Rs 2,190.00, compared to its previous close of Rs 2,181.90. During today's trading session, Laurus Lab share price moved in the range of Rs 2,166.00 to Rs 2,244.00.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 917.95 and a high of Rs 2,198.80. On the performance front, Laurus Lab share price is up 133.34% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalization of Laurus Lab is Rs 50,530.65 crore, with a P/E ratio of 611.01.

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