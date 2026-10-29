'Mohabbat Ka Khoobsurat Afsaana': Aishwarya, Salman Light Up Bhansali Productions' Karwa Chauth Post

Bhansali Productions shared a nostalgic poster featuring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from the 1999 romantic drama, "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam", bringing back the memories of their iconic on-screen pairing.

Bollywood fans were treated to a dose of nostalgia on the occasion of Karwa Chauth as Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production house shared a heartfelt festive post on X, revisiting one of Bhansali's most iconic films till date.

"Kuch tasveerein, kuch yaadein, aur mohabbat ka ek khoobsurat afsaana! Happy Karva Chauth," the production house wrote in the post, tagging both the actors. The caption translates to "Some pictures, some memories, and a beautiful tale of love."

The festive greeting brought the spotlight back on one of Hindi cinema's most memorable romantic pairings, whose on-screen chemistry continues to be associated with the film nearly three decades after its release.

ALSO READ: 'He Was In Love': Salman Khan's Unscripted Romantic Gesture For Aishwarya Rai Angered SLB, Recalls Smita Jayakar

"Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam": The Film That Brought Salman Khan And Aishwarya Rai Together

Released on June 18, 1999, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and featured Salman Khan as Sameer, Aishwarya Rai as Nandini and Ajay Devgn as Vanraj.

The romantic musical drama follows Sameer, a music student, who falls in love with Nandini, the daughter of his music teacher. However, Nandini is subsequently married to Vanraj, who discovers that his wife loves someone else and attempts to reunite the two.

The film earned recognition for its music, elaborate sets, costumes and emotional storytelling. Its soundtrack, composed by Ismail Darbar, featured iconic songs such as Chand Chupa Badal Mein, Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan and Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje.

The film also marked the beginning of Bhansali's association with grand romantic dramas and remains a significant title in the filmographies of its lead actors.

"Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam": Their Last Film Together?

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam remains the only film in which Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai played romantic leads opposite each other. However, it was not their last time sharing a screen.

The two actors also appeared in smaller roles in films such as Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam and Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, according to a report by the Indian Express.

The 1999 film is however particularly remembered because Salman and Aishwarya's real life romance developed around the time they worked together. Their relationship ended, but their on-screen pairing continued to attract public interest.

In June 2025, Bhansali recalled the atmosphere on the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in an interview with ETimes. The filmmaker spoke about the affection shared among the cast and described the film as one of the most fulfilling experiences of his career.

"Chand Chupa Badal Mein": Why The Film Fits Karwa Chauth

Bhansali Productions' choice of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam for its Karwa Chauth greeting also evokes the film's memorable moon themed romantic sequence.

In the song, Chand Chupa Badal Mein, Sameer and Nandini share an intimate moment as they wait for the moon to emerge from behind the clouds. The song, picturised on Salman and Aishwarya, remains one of the film's most recognisable sequences.

Karwa Chauth is traditionally observed by many married Hindu women, particularly in North India, who fast from sunrise until moonrise for their husbands' long life, well being and good health. The fast is commonly concluded after the moon is sighted, with women performing rituals that may include viewing the moon through a sieve before looking at their husbands, followed by them breaking their fast as their husbands feed them.

Over the years, Hindi cinema has frequently used moonlit scenes, festive attire and the ritual of waiting for the moon to depict romance during Karwa Chauth sequences.

By sharing the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam poster, Bhansali Productions tapped into that association between the festival, memories of love and Bollywood's grand romantic dramas.

ALSO READ: 'Itni Izzat Toh De Hi Sakte Ho': Salman Khan Warns Paparazzi Against Clicking Pictures From Inappropriate Angles

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.