'Itni Izzat Toh De Hi Sakte Ho': Salman Khan Warns Paparazzi Against Clicking Pictures From Inappropriate Angles

Salman Khan made a stylish appearance at the IIFA 2027 press conference in Mumbai on Thursday. As the paparazzi clicked his pictures on the red carpet, the actor reminded them to stop shooting actors, particularly female actors, from inappropriate angles.

The Maatrubhumi actor, who first strongly expressed his displeasure over the prevalent practice on an episode of Bigg Boss 20, reiterated his message to the paparazzi and urged them to maintain boundaries and respect celebrities while photographing them.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

“Peeche ka yaad rakh lena, itni izzat to de hi sakte ho sab log (Remember what I said about clicking pictures from the behind. You all can give this much respect),” he said.

Also Read: Tom Skerritt Cause Of Death: Top Gun Actor Dies At 93; Here's What We Know

Salman Khan's reminder to the paparazzi

Last week, when he appeared on the season premiere of Koffee with Karan 9, Salman also doubled down on his stance on this malpractice.

“Ever since PR has come, people pay for sightings. I was speaking for people who don't want it. Those are bad angles. Whoever came up with the idea of a phone camera has ruined our lives. ‘Guess who' always used to bother me,” said Salman.

A few weeks ago, Salman Khan set social media ablaze after he called out paparazzi for clicking inappropriate pictures of celebrities.

During an episode of Bigg Boss 20 in September, Salman asked photographers to distinguish between actors who wants them to take photos of them from behind and those who have explicitly asked them not to click them.

He said, “And then the one shot they take from behind, which none of the heroines like? There must be a few who say it's okay, I don't mind it. But what about those who don't like it? When this happens, turn around and slap them. Ask them to click their mother or sister like this and show it to you. Disgusting people.”

The actor went on to slam this behaviour and even warn those posting videos like this, “What is this mentality? 90% of the girls that I know and all those who have become mothers now, they never wanted this earlier and don't want this now. I want to see these guys who take these shots. Aur pata chal gaya mujhe ki kaun hai toh phir toh (Once I find out who they are...)”

Also Read: Daler Mehndi Controversy: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Steps In After Mika Singh's Apology Demand

IIFA weekend & awards

Held at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, the 27th edition of IIFA Weekend & Awards will take place on January 22 and 23, 2027. The IIFA Awards ceremony will be hosted by actor Varun Dhawan and Ananya Panday. They will be joined by Karan Johar and Manish Paul. The ceremony is expected to feature performances by Bollywood stars including Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.