Jio Platforms IPO Day 3 Live Updates: QIBs Cross 14X Subscription, Check Latest GMP
Track Jio IPO Day 3 subscription status, investor demand, GMP, IPO price band, allotment date and listing details of Jio Platforms.
Jio Platforms, in which Reliance owns a 66.4% stake, launched its IPO on Wednesday, October 21, 2026 seeking to raise about Rs 30,213 crore at the upper end of its price band of Rs 1,065-1,119 per share. The offering, comprising entirely fresh shares, will close today, October 23.
Jio Platforms will use up to Rs 27,500 crore of the proceeds to repay borrowings at its wholly owned telecom subsidiary, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, with the remaining funds available for growth capital expenditure and working capital needs.
Investors bid for more than 5.5 times the shares on offer, making Jio Platforms Ltd's Rs 30,213-crore IPO the highest-value bid among Indian IPOs that raised more than Rs 15,000 crore, based on available figures.
The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 13.29 times, with bids for 65.14 crore shares against 4.90 crore shares on offer.
The employee reservation was subscribed 2.10 times, while the shareholder reservation portion was subscribed 4.05 times.
Within the QIB category, foreign institutional investors bid for 222.91 crore shares, domestic financial institutions for 344.09 crore shares, and mutual funds for 42.33 crore shares.
The JIO listing is scheduled for October 28.
Jio IPO Day 3 Live: Latest GMP At 11:37 a.m.
Jio Platforms IPO latest Grey Market Premium (GMP) is Rs 244 as of Oct 23, 2026 11:37 am. With an upper price band of Rs 1,119.00, the estimated listing price for Jio Platforms IPO is Rs 1,363. This indicates an expected listing gain for Jio Platforms IPO of 21.81%.
Jio IPO Day 3 Live: QIBs Cross 14X Subscription
The Jio IPO platforms was subscribed 6.64 times by 11:36 a.m. on the third day of bidding.
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 14.07 times
Non-Institutional Investors (NIIS): 8.84 times
Retail Individual Investors: 1.96 times
Employee Reserved: 2.43 times
Shareholders: 5.45 times
Source: BSE consolidated bid data
Jio IPO Day 3 Live: Latest GMP At 10:37 a.m.
Jio Platforms IPO latest Grey Market Premium (GMP) is Rs 232 as of Oct 23, 2026 10:37 am. With an upper price band of Rs 1,119.00, the estimated listing price for Jio Platforms IPO is Rs 1,351. This indicates an expected listing gain for Jio Platforms IPO of 20.73%.
Jio IPO Day 3 Live: Total Subscription Crosses 6.28 Times
The Jio IPO platforms was subscribed 6.28 times by 10:53 a.m. on the third day of bidding.
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 13.75 times
Non-Institutional Investors (NIIS): 7.91 times
Retail Individual Investors: 1.84 times
Employee Reserved: 2.34 times
Shareholders: 5.02 times
Source: BSE consolidated bid data
Jio IPO Day 3 Live: QIBs Cross 13X Subscription
The Jio IPO platforms was subscribed 5.98 times by 10:18 a.m. on the third day of bidding.
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 13.35 times
Non-Institutional Investors (NIIS): 7.27 times
Retail Individual Investors: 1.73 times
Employee Reserved: 2.27 times
Shareholders: 4.66 times
Source: BSE consolidated bid data
Jio IPO Day 3 Live: Recap
At the end of day one, Jio Platforms Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 5.57 times, with investors bidding for 110.03 crore shares against 19.75 crore shares on offer, according to stock exchange data.
Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) led the demand, with their portion subscribed 13.29 times. They bid for 651.46 crore shares against 49.01 crore shares reserved for the category.
Non-institutional investors (NIIs) subscribed their portion 5.97 times, bidding for 217.58 crore shares against 36.44 crore shares on offer. Within the category, bids above Rs 10 lakh were 6.76 times subscribed, while the Rs 2 lakh-to-Rs 10 lakh segment was subscribed 4.38 times.
The retail individual investor portion was subscribed 1.54 times, with bids for 131.06 crore shares against 85.04 crore shares reserved. Total retail demand crossed Rs 14,650 crore.
Jio IPO Day 3 Live: Hello!
Hello! One of India's biggest IPO is set to enter its final day of subscription after seeing robust demand on the last two days.
Stay tuned to our live coverage, to know all things Jio Platforms IPO related.
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.