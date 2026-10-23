Five Stocks To Buy Today, October 23: Oil India, Tanla Platforms, South Indian Bank, And More

Investors looking for stock-specific opportunities on Friday, October 23, have five counters on market expert's radar. The recommendations span from pharma, refinery, metals, hospitality and cement sector, with potential upside ranging from about 7% to nearly 21% based on the CMPs and targets provided.

The recommended trading strategies outline entry points, upside targets, and stop-loss levels to help investors maximise gains while limiting downside risk.

South Indian Bank Ltd. (CMP: Rs 55.79)

Pradip Halder, Founder & CEO at PHD CAPITAL PVT Ltd., has recommended buying South Indian Bank for a target price of Rs 64, implying a potential upside of up to 14.71%, while advising investors to maintain a stop loss at Rs 48.

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Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd. (CMP: Rs 595.80)

Pradip is also optimistic on the hospitality stock. He recommends buying Leela Palaces at the current market price, setting a target price of Rs 640, while maintaining a stop loss of Rs 552. The call indicates a potential upside of nearly 7.4%.

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Oil India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 456.90)

Deven Mehata, Manager, Technical & Derivatives Analyst, at IDBI Capital Market and Securities Ltd. recommended entering Oil India at Rs 454. The analyst expects the stock to move towards a target of Rs 490, while advising investors to maintain a stop loss at Rs 435. Based on the recommended entry zone, the stock offers a potential upside of up to 7.92%.

Tanla Platforms Ltd. (CMP: Rs 579.80)

Mehta also sees buying opportunity in Tanla Platforms at Rs 581.30, setting a target price of Rs 627, implying a potential upside of nearly 7.86%. Traders are advised to protect the position with a stop loss at Rs 558.

Indian Hotels Company Ltd. (CMP: Rs 782.30)

Sachin Janardan Sarvade, Market Expert, suggest to enter Indian Hotels between Rs 765 to Rs 782, setting the target price of Rs 950, implying a potential upside of 21%, while maintaining a stop loss of Rs 699.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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