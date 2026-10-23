Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Oct 23

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The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,822 level, a premium of nearly 109 points from the Nifty futures' previous close indicating negative open for the benchmark Nifty 50. The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex fell 0.54% and 0.62% respectively. US and European index futures were trading higher during Asian trading hours.

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S&P 500 futures trade 1.21% lower.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures trade 1.96% lower.



US Market Wrap

Wall Street stocks fell as a technology sell-off and Middle East risks pushed investors towards the safety of bonds, easing bets on another Federal Reserve rate hike in 2026. Chipmakers plunged nearly 7%, sending the Nasdaq 100 to its worst day since June after Meta Platforms Inc.'s plans to increase capital spending revived concerns that technology companies would issue more debt to fund their artificial intelligence expansion. The S&P 500 fell 1.2%.

Asian Market Wrap

Asian stocks extended losses, tracking Wall Street declines as investors shifted out of technology giants following a sharp rally earlier this year and sought safety in Treasuries and currencies including the yen. MSCI Inc.'s regional equities benchmark fell 0.3% for a second straight day of losses, hovering near levels last seen in July. Hang Seng futures rose 0.8%, while Japan's Topix fell 0.4%.

Commodity Check

Gold steadied near its lowest close in more than three months after investors sold the precious metal during a broader market sell-off. Bullion traded around $4,025 an ounce after falling almost 3% in the previous session to its lowest close since July 20. Spot gold was little changed at $4,024.48 an ounce at 8:10 a.m. in Singapore, while silver slipped 0.1% to $54.49. Platinum fell 0.2%, and palladium was steady.

Brent crude headed for a third consecutive weekly gain as intensifying attacks on Saudi Arabia heightened the risk of wider supply disruptions in the Middle East. The global benchmark traded near $113 a barrel, up about 3% for the week, while West Texas Intermediate was above $99.



India Stock Market Recap

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, closed over half a percent lower on Thursday, weighed down by selling across the board, as persistently high crude oil prices and escalating geopolitical tensions continue to dent sentiment. The Sensex dropped 460.30 points, or 0.62%, to close at 73,249.39, while the Nifty 50 settled 123.70 points, or 0.54%, lower at 22,687.65. The Bank Nifty index ended at 54,925.70, down 51.20 points, or 0.09%.

Earnings

Colgate-Palmolive India (Q2, Standalone, YoY)

Revenue up 12.2% to Rs 1,706 crore vs Rs 1,520 crore

EBITDA up 1.7% to Rs 474 crore vs Rs 466.2 crore

EBITDA margin at 27.8% vs 30.7%

Net profit rose 4.3% to Rs 342 crore vs Rs 327.5 crore

Toothpaste volume up in high single digits

Vs Estimates

Net profit: Rs 342 crore vs est. Rs 368 crore

Revenue: Rs 1,706 crore vs est. Rs 1,719 crore

EBITDA: Rs 474 crore vs est. Rs 514 crore

EBITDA margin: 27.8% vs est. 29.9%

Swiggy (Q2, Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 36.1% to Rs 7,571 crore vs Rs 5,561 crore

EBITDA loss at Rs 770 crore vs loss of Rs 798 crore

Net loss at Rs 922 crore vs loss of Rs 1,092 crore

Other income at Rs 212 crore vs Rs 59 crore

Segment Performance

Food Delivery revenue up 22% YoY at Rs 2,338 crore

Food Delivery EBIT up 39% YoY at Rs 349 crore

Quick Commerce revenue up 33% YoY at Rs 1,306 crore

Quick Commerce EBIT loss at Rs 764 crore vs loss of Rs 739 crore

Vs Estimates

Net loss: Rs 922 crore vs est. loss of Rs 871 crore

Revenue: Rs 7,571 crore vs est. Rs 7,336 crore

EBITDA loss: Rs 770 crore vs est. loss of Rs 595 crore

Cyient (Q2, Cons, QoQ)

Revenue up 7.7% to Rs 2,235 crore vs Rs 2,076 crore

EBIT up 21.6% to Rs 228.3 crore vs Rs 187.7 crore

EBIT margin at 10.21% vs 9.04%

Net profit up 16.6% to Rs 121 crore vs Rs 104 crore

HPCL (Q2, QoQ)

Revenue down 4.0% to Rs 1.34 lakh crore vs Rs 1.40 lakh crore

EBITDA at Rs 9,074 crore vs EBITDA loss of Rs 16,141 crore

Net profit at Rs 3,483 crore vs loss of Rs 11,526 crore

Vs Estimates

Net profit: Rs 3,483 crore vs est. loss of Rs 2,050 crore

Revenue: Rs 1.34 lakh crore vs est. Rs 1.33 lakh crore

EBITDA: Rs 9,074 crore vs est. loss of Rs 141 crore

CIE Automotive India (Q2, YoY)

Revenue up 11.0% to Rs 2,633 crore vs Rs 2,372 crore

EBITDA up 5.1% to Rs 373.9 crore vs Rs 355.6 crore

EBITDA margin at 14.2% vs 15.0%

Net profit up 14.0% to Rs 244 crore vs Rs 214 crore

CreditAccess Grameen (Q2, YoY)

Total income up 26.2% to Rs 1,905 crore vs Rs 1,509 crore

Net profit at Rs 502 crore vs Rs 129 crore

AUM grew 19.5% YoY from 25,903 crore to INR 30,946 crore

Disbursements increased by 19.4% YoY from INR 5,322 crore to INR 6,355 crore

Raised FY27 Guidance To ROA: 5.2-5.8% and ROE: 21-24%

Hatsun Agro Product (Q2, Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 19.5% to Rs 2,898 crore vs Rs 2,428 crore

EBITDA up 1.8% to Rs 332 crore vs Rs 326 crore

EBITDA margin at 11.5% vs 13.4%

Net profit up 5.5% to Rs 116 crore vs Rs 110 crore

Sagility (Q2, QoQ)

Revenue up 3.5% to Rs 2,032 crore vs Rs 1,963 crore

EBIT up 22% to Rs 379.5 crore vs Rs 309.9 crore

EBIT margin at 18.7% vs 15.8%

Net profit up 30.9% to Rs 284 crore vs Rs 217 crore

BlueStone Jewellery (Q2, YoY)

Revenue up 45.0% to Rs 745 crore vs Rs 514 crore

EBITDA at Rs 95 crore vs EBITDA loss of Rs 139 crore

Net loss at Rs 4.4 crore vs loss of Rs 52.1 crore

Pitti Engineering (Q2, Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 20.9% to Rs 578 crore vs Rs 478 crore

EBITDA up 7.3% to Rs 88 crore vs Rs 82 crore

EBITDA margin at 15.2% vs 17.2%

Net profit down 15.5% to Rs 33.9 crore vs Rs 40.1 crore

Approved a capex of Rs.450 crores to increase manufacturing capacities

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation (Q2, Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 13.5% to Rs 2,790 crore vs Rs 2,458 crore

EBITDA up 10.9% to Rs 408 crore vs Rs 368 crore

EBITDA margin at 14.6% vs 15.0%

Net profit up 81.0% to Rs 65 crore vs Rs 36 crore

READ | Magnitude 7 Earthquake Strikes Tibet, Weeks After Deadly Floods Hit Nepal-Tibet Border

Stocks In News

eMudhra : To withdraw from global SSL/TLS certificate business after security key compromise incident; says no data breach occurred and core operations remain unaffected.

: To withdraw from global SSL/TLS certificate business after security key compromise incident; says no data breach occurred and core operations remain unaffected. Petronet LNG : To form JV with Gruner Renewable for CBG plants across India; plans to set up 10 CBG plants of 18 MT each with investment of Rs 1,200 crore.

: To form JV with Gruner Renewable for CBG plants across India; plans to set up 10 CBG plants of 18 MT each with investment of Rs 1,200 crore. Jindal Stainless : Board approves amalgamation of Chromeni Steels, Rabirun Vinimay, JSL Super and Jindal United into the company.

: Board approves amalgamation of Chromeni Steels, Rabirun Vinimay, JSL Super and Jindal United into the company. Augmont Enterprises : Fire incident due to short circuit at Jaipur arm; casualties/injuries reported; company extending support to affected persons.

: Fire incident due to short circuit at Jaipur arm; casualties/injuries reported; company extending support to affected persons. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance: Board to consider fundraising via equity on Oct. 28.

NLC India : Signs MoU with IPICOL for coal gasification project, beach sand mineral processing unit and 3,200 MW ultra super-critical thermal power plant in Odisha. To set up beach sand mineral processing unit in Odisha with investment of Rs 2,000 crore.

: Signs MoU with IPICOL for coal gasification project, beach sand mineral processing unit and 3,200 MW ultra super-critical thermal power plant in Odisha. To set up beach sand mineral processing unit in Odisha with investment of Rs 2,000 crore. HFCL : Incorporates wholly-owned subsidiary HFCL Connectivity Systems.

: Incorporates wholly-owned subsidiary HFCL Connectivity Systems. Redington : Gulf arm signs strategic partnership with AWS to accelerate AI adoption.

: Gulf arm signs strategic partnership with AWS to accelerate AI adoption. Saatvik Green Energy : Launches TOPCon 3.0 dual-glass bifacial solar module; module delivers output of up to 745W.

: Launches TOPCon 3.0 dual-glass bifacial solar module; module delivers output of up to 745W. Websol Energy : Appoints Vinay Vyas as CEO of arm Websol Renewables.

: Appoints Vinay Vyas as CEO of arm Websol Renewables. BlueStone Jewellery : Approves fundraising of up to Rs 300 crore via NCDs.

: Approves fundraising of up to Rs 300 crore via NCDs. Allied Blenders & Distillers : DRI visits Mumbai office and Sambhajinagar manufacturing unit; says no impact on operations or financials. Commences operations at malt distillery in Telangana; unit has capacity of over 4.4 million barrels per annum.

: DRI visits Mumbai office and Sambhajinagar manufacturing unit; says no impact on operations or financials. Commences operations at malt distillery in Telangana; unit has capacity of over 4.4 million barrels per annum. NRB Bearing: Approves sale of 1.27% stake in Amplus Ampere to Apcotex Industries for Rs 72 lakh and 1.30% stake to Deepak Novochem Technologies for Rs 73.6 lakh.

READ | Havells Sees Further 5-7% Price Hikes In Q3 After Raising Prices By Up To 25% In One Year

IPO Update

Jio Platforms IPO Update Day 2

Total subscription 5.6x

Retail 1.54x

QIB 13.3x at closing

Paras Health IPO Update Day 2

Total subscription 0.3x

Retail 1.31x

QIB 0.03x at closing



IPO Listings

Tonbo Imaging India

IPO subscribed 132.81 times

Subscribed 31.11 times in the retail category

293.56 times in QIB (Ex Anchor)

156.36 times in the NII category

Zetwerk Manufacturing Business

IPO subscribed 3.10 times

Public issue subscribed 0.77 times in the retail category

4.71 times in QIB (Ex Anchor)

1.45 times in the NII category

Bonfiglioli Transmissions

IPO subscribed 46.05 times

Public issue subscribed 5.90 times in the retail category

120.78 times in QIB (Ex Anchor)

40.39 times in the NII category

Sahajanand Medical Technologies

IPO subscribed 14.21 times

Public issue subscribed 3.04 times in the retail category

34.70 times in QIB (Ex Anchor)

14.64 times in the NII category

Board Meetings

Atul Limited - BUYBACK

Shriram Finance Limited - Fund Raising

Bulk & Block Deals

Capital Infra Trust: A.K. Capital Finance sold 66.45 lakh units at Rs 75.59 per unit; buyer was Larsen & Toubro.

Gallantt Ispat: Gallantt Industry sold 26.52 lakh shares at Rs 565 per share; buyer was Suryalaxmi Infracon.

Ola Electric Mobility: SVF II Ostrich (DE) LLC sold 82.93 lakh shares at Rs 3.64 per share.

IMP AGM

Dalmia Bharat

P N Gadgil

Price Band

Price Band change from 20% to 10%: EMUDHRA



F&O Cues

Nifty Oct futures is down 0.09% to 22,723.10 at a discount of 36 points.

Nifty Options 27 Oct Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 24,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 22,000.

Securities in ban period: AMBUJACEM, KAYNES, SAIL



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