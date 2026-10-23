Daler Mehndi Controversy: Uttarakhand Minister Says 'If He Was Unwell, He Should Not Have Come'

Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal has faced severe criticism from several celebrities for reprimanding Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi on stage mid-performance at a Navratri event on Sunday. The minister accused the singer of performing while drunk, but Daler Mehndi's brother Mika Singh defended him, stressing that he does not consume alcohol. He also demanded an apology from the MLA for insulting his brother.

Now, speaking to PTI, MLA Subodh Uniyal clarified that he did not intend to hurt the singer and was under “pressure” at the event to speak up. He also further claimed that Daler Mehndi was “not able to speak or walk” and the MLA “thought” that the singer was “under the influence of some substance.”

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The minister further said that he later learnt that the singer was not well and said that the artiste should have informed the organisers about his health, and should not have performed at the event.

“Being such a big artiste, he should have informed us about this. This fact was revealed only when he was interrupted. If he was unwell, he should not have come to perform,” he said.

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Uniyal further claimed that they paid the singer Rs 35 lakh in advance. He told PTI, “We were asked to make full payment of Rs 35 lakh in advance to the artiste. Hotels were also booked in advance. I have nothing personal against Mehndi nor any intention to hurt him, but such a big artiste, knowing his condition, should have refused to perform.”

The minister reiterated that he was “under pressure” as the elected representative of the constituency. Speaking about interrupting the performance, he said, “I stand by the fact that if an artiste's respect must stay intact, they should also work accordingly. I did not use any foul language while speaking to Mehndi.”

“Sunanda Sharma cancelled due to ill health”

Uniyal said local artists are given preference at the Kunjapuri Fair, while performers from Bollywood are invited for only two days. He cited singer Sunanda Sharma as an example, saying she had refunded the full payment when she fell ill and could not perform.

“When Sharma could not come, our team approached Daler Mehndi. If he was unwell, he should have informed us. The public are not doctors to know this. An artiste's family and well-wishers will always stand with him, but we should also have been informed in advance,” Uniyal said.

About the Daler Mehndi row

On Sunday evening, Daler Mehndi was performing at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Narendra Nagar, in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district. During his performance, Uttarakhand Cabinet minister and local MLA Subodh Uniyal got on the stage, interrupted the singer and accused Daler Mehndi of performing in a drunken state.

Uniyal questioned his performance, saying, “There is a Durga Mata programme for Navratri, and you are singing at the event after drinking alcohol, which is not appropriate. We called you so that our people could be entertained. You are making a fool of us. This is wrong. It's wrong. You were called because you have a big name. You can't even speak, how will you sing?”

Uniyal later told ANI that the singer had been lip-syncing and added that he had raised concerns because a prominent artist should do justice to his performance. The minister also claimed that Daler had been paid Rs 35 lakh for the event.

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His brother, singer Mika Singh, later defended him, stressing that he does not consume alcohol. He also criticised the way the minister had treated him.

Bollywood actors Rajpal Yadav, Anupam Kher, along with comedian Kapil Sharma and singer Badshah, also expressed support for Mehndi. Mika has since sought an apology from the minister for allegedly insulting his brother.

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