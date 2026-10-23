He’s Working 12-Hour Shifts To Retire By 38. His Retired Father’s Restlessness Made Him Rethink FIRE Goal

A Redditor has revealed how his early retirement goal made him question whether he is sacrificing his life in the process. The 31-year-old said he spent four years tracking investments and working 12-hour days to achieve financial independence.

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In the post, the user revealed that he began his FIRE journey, a popular financial independence movement, and focused on saving and investing aggressively to retire early, hoping to accumulate Rs 5 crore by age 38.

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“Then one month dad retired from his bank job. After the celebrations faded I watched dad become restless. By eleven o'clock every day after dad's walk and reading the newspaper dad simply sits in the living room looking completely lost. When I asked dad about it, dad said he spent decades planning retirement financially. He forgot to build an actual life to retire into….,” the user revealed.

According to the post, his father's retirement made him realise that financial security alone cannot guarantee a fulfilling life. His father's lack of routine and purpose has pushed him to rethink whether sacrificing hobbies, friendships and personal time for an early retirement was worth it.

“I am beginning to feel that sacrificing my thirties for a finish line is a trap if nothing waits on the other side….,” he said.

The post has widely resonated with many fellow users.

“This is a good reminder that retirement planning isn't just about money. Maybe start making time for hobbies and friends now instead of waiting until 38. You don't have to stop saving aggressively, but life outside work matters too….,” the Redditor said.

Another user shared his similar situation, saying: “This is me !! I got over Rs 7 crore at 39 with no dependents and lost the job last year. Now I don't know what to do next, looking for another job is meaningless, while not looking for one is pointless…”

Another user, who said they were financially free, shared that they still choose to work.

“I am financially free but choose to continue working. Building businesses and products. You need to find your purpose in life and it has very little to do with money.,,” the user explained.

Others also echoed similar sentiments, with many suggesting the Redditor to live his life now as the future is never guaranteed.

One user also suggested that the Redditor should not compare his father's journey with himself as retirement and financial independence are two different aspects of life.

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“It shows that financial independence and retirement are two separate plans. One gives you control over your time; the other decides what that time is for….,” the user noted.

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