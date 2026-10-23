A San Francisco Startup Says It Made Gold From Mercury. Here's What It Did

A San Francisco based fusion energy startup says it has achieved something that alchemists pursued for centuries: turning mercury into gold. Marathon Fusion announced on October 21 that it had produced stable gold using fusion neutrons, claiming a production rate 10 times the record reported by CERN in 2025. However, the announcement does not establish that gold production is commercially viable. The company has not publicly disclosed how much gold it produced, and independent verification of the result remains outstanding.



How Marathon Fusion Says It Turned Mercury Into Gold



The process relies on nuclear transmutation, which changes one element into another by altering its atomic nucleus. Marathon Fusion's approach uses the mercury isotope mercury-198, which is exposed to high-energy neutrons generated by nuclear fusion. The reaction converts mercury-198 into mercury-197. This isotope is radioactive and decays through electron capture into gold-197, the stable isotope of gold.



Unlike chemical processes, which cannot change one element into another, nuclear reactions can alter an atom's identity. The challenge is producing the resulting material in meaningful quantities and at a cost that makes commercial sense.



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How Does Marathon Fusion's Gold Claim Compare With CERN?



In 2025, CERN, the European nuclear research organisation, reported producing tiny traces of gold during experiments at its Large Hadron Collider. The amount was so small that it had no practical commercial value. Marathon Fusion now claims its method can produce gold at a rate 10 times higher. However, the two results may not be directly comparable, and the startup's claim has not yet been independently verified.



Could Fusion Reactors Produce Tonnes Of Gold?



Marathon Fusion outlined its proposed method in a 2025 research paper. Based on computer simulations, the company estimated that a fusion plant producing one gigawatt of thermal power could generate around two tonnes of gold annually as a byproduct. This was a projected output, not a demonstrated production figure.



There are also practical hurdles. The resulting material could contain radioactive isotopes and would require processing and storage before it could meet safety requirements. The company's proposed approach also depends on the development of commercially viable fusion power. For now, Marathon Fusion's announcement is a claim of experimental progress, not proof that lab-made gold is ready to compete with mined gold.



The larger question is whether technological progress can eventually weaken the scarcity that gives a commodity its value. Gold has retained its status not simply because it is chemically distinctive, but because extracting and refining it at scale is difficult and costly. If fusion technology ever makes producing gold economically viable, it could challenge that equation. For now, however, the prospect remains a long way from commercial reality, and investors have little reason to rethink gold's scarcity on the strength of an unverified announcement.



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